Bokf Increased Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position; As Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Shares Rose, Bridgeway Capital Management Raised Its Position

Bokf increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf bought 17,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 297,270 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.93M, up from 279,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $113.85. About 6.19 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Says Has Achieved Many of Its 2020 Environmental Sustainability Goals; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PROCTER & GAMBLE’S Aa3 RATING FOLLOWING ANNOUNC; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018; 13/03/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE RESOLVES CREST® WHITESTRIPS PATENT

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises Inc (APOG) by 133.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc bought 63,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 111,900 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20 million, up from 47,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apogee Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $40.44. About 118,447 shares traded. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) has declined 3.37% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical APOG News: 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises Sees FY19 EPS $3.30-EPS $3.50; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC SEES 2019 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF 9.1 PCT TO 9.6 PCT; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises Sees Top Line Growing About 10 % in FY19; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises 4Q EPS 78c; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises 4Q Net $22.3M; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises 4Q Adj EPS 96c; 17/04/2018 – Engaged Capital Takes Apogee Stake in Push to End Buying Spree; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Activist investor Engaged Capital takes stake in Apogee – Bloomberg; 26/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises Herbert K. Parker as New Director; 26/04/2018 – Apogee Elects New Director

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. 4,395 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $428,789 were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. Jejurikar Shailesh sold $969,143 worth of stock. PELTZ NELSON had sold 1.21 million shares worth $119.77M. Matthew Price had sold 20,000 shares worth $1.98M. $891,000 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Iowa-based Principal Fin Gp has invested 0.41% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fayez Sarofim Co has invested 1.94% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Linscomb And Williams Inc invested in 60,391 shares. Edgewood Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc holds 0.38% or 43,840 shares. Violich Cap Mgmt Inc has 0.24% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 8,925 shares. Citadel Advsrs Llc has 1.93M shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Fincl Bank holds 318,170 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Ntv Asset Management Limited Co holds 40,030 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. 450 were reported by Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Company. The Georgia-based Gw Henssler Assocs Limited has invested 1.61% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Diker Ltd Liability holds 0.15% or 2,424 shares in its portfolio. Moneta Gru Advisors Limited Com holds 19,606 shares. Orleans Management La holds 2.41% or 30,189 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware, Delaware-based fund reported 41,034 shares.

Bokf, which manages about $4.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in H & E Equipment Services Inc (NASDAQ:HEES) by 42,058 shares to 91,915 shares, valued at $2.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 11,849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,990 shares, and cut its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.37, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold APOG shares while 59 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 24.59 million shares or 0.44% less from 24.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bank & Trust De reported 0.01% in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Northern Tru invested in 371,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 10,200 shares. Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Mngmt Llc has invested 0% in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Kornitzer Cap Management Inc Ks reported 0.02% in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Victory Inc accumulated 10,676 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) for 14,641 shares. 18,103 are held by Utd Services Automobile Association. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Deprince Race & Zollo has invested 0.04% in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Morgan Dempsey Cap Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 0.31% or 20,582 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt Corp stated it has 102,600 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 50 were reported by Signaturefd Limited Liability. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 161,874 shares. Regions Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) for 5,750 shares.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34B and $8.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5,000 shares to 14,100 shares, valued at $5.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 243,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 842,902 shares, and cut its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB).

