Bokf Holds Holding in Gilead Sciences (GILD); As Tri Continental (TY) Shares Were Volatile, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $484,328

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76 million, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42B market cap company. It closed at $26.41 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bokf increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 7.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf bought 7,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 96,243 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26 million, up from 89,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $63.16. About 2.51M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 09/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 21/05/2018 – FYI, $GILD offered us a statement in response to the ASCO abstract on the 4-1BB vs CD28 matchup study; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – IN TRIAL ONE OTHER PATIENT RECEIVING FILGOTINIB DEVELOPED HERPES ZOSTER; 23/04/2018 – Gilead Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 08/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Conference May 16; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – AIMS TO REPORT TOPLINE RESULTS WITH TORTUGA (ANKYLOSING SPONDILITIS) FILGOTINIB STUDY; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Buys Building in Santa Monica From Astellas Pharma; 30/04/2018 – Gilead and Verily Announce Scientific Collaboration on Immunological and Molecular Drivers of Inflammatory Diseases; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – CHINA DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EPCLUSA(SOFOSBUVIR/VELPATASVIR), GILEAD’S PAN-GENOTYPIC TREATMENT FOR CHRONIC HEPATITIS C VIRUS INFECTION; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca reported 45,944 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0.37% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 8,514 are owned by Cambridge. Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt LP owns 35,000 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Selway Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.44% or 10,025 shares. 33,324 are owned by Bessemer Grp. Fulton Retail Bank Na invested in 38,365 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Kbc Gru Nv accumulated 0.19% or 360,039 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Roanoke Asset has 47,699 shares for 1.44% of their portfolio. Tdam Usa reported 22,971 shares. Moreover, Amer Int Grp Inc Incorporated has 1.44% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 5.83M shares. Lawson Kroeker Invest Mgmt Ne has 84,153 shares for 1.95% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust holds 85,936 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Ipg Investment Advsrs Ltd holds 3,400 shares.

Bokf, which manages about $4.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 23,304 shares to 52,421 shares, valued at $4.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV) by 4,129 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,299 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45M and $214.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWM) by 3,221 shares to 27,181 shares, valued at $4.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Koshinski Asset Mgmt has 14,180 shares. 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 75,000 shares in its portfolio. Regions Corp reported 0% stake. 15,162 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability. Winslow Evans Crocker owns 6,204 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Raymond James Service holds 0.04% or 396,331 shares in its portfolio. Thomas J Herzfeld Incorporated has 3,650 shares. 58,320 are held by Parametric Limited Company. Moreover, Hightower Advsrs Ltd Co has 0% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 25,686 shares. Cetera Ltd Liability Company stated it has 13,746 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. M&T National Bank & Trust Corp invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Stifel Fincl Corporation has 79,652 shares. Raymond James Na invested in 0.02% or 10,483 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Lc holds 519 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Department Mb Bank N A stated it has 40 shares or 0% of all its holdings.