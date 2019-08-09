Bokf Holding in Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Has Increased as Share Price Rose; As Facebook (FB) Share Price Rose, Holder Valiant Capital Management LP Lowered by $20.24 Million Its Position

Bokf increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 5.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf bought 3,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 65,266 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78M, up from 61,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $119.22. About 631,285 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS; 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net $396M; 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 24/04/2018 – Global Food Waste Management Infused with Smart Waste Technologies Projected to Near $75 Billion by 2025; 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Waste Management’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa1; Outlook To Stable; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management

Valiant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valiant Capital Management Lp sold 121,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 365,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.85M, down from 486,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valiant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $552.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $188.66. About 7.08M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Sandberg warns of more Facebook privacy scandals; 09/04/2018 – #DeleteFacebook — VPN.com Takes Protest of Cambridge Analytica Scandal to U.S. Capitol & Facebook’s Headquarters; 19/03/2018 – The research firm with ties to Donald Trump and his presidential campaign allegedly gained access to data from 50 million Facebook profiles; 21/03/2018 – HuffPost Canada: Facebook Whistleblower Christopher Wylie Oversaw Project With Federal Liberals In 2016; 08/04/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook suspends data analytics firm CubeYou – CNBC; 22/03/2018 – Tech Rout Sends Nasdaq to February Lows on Facebook, Trade Angst; 04/04/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg To Testify On Capitol Hill On April 10, 11 — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – The larger lessons for India from the Facebook data scandal; 20/03/2018 – Facebook to be questioned by Federal Trade Commission; 21/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Speaks Out (Video)

Valiant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.29B and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Call) by 1.00 million shares to 3.50 million shares, valued at $121.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Q2 2019 Earnings Preview: Revenue, User Growth & More – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Big Tech Faces Big Scrutiny: FTC Looking Into Facebook, Federal Reserve Pays Amazon A Visit – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy: Amazon vs. Facebook – Nasdaq” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) Shakes Off FTC with Q2 Beat, Plus TSLA, PYPL & More – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why FB Financial (FBK) Might Surprise This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.68 billion for 24.31 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lee Danner And Bass reported 4,102 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.09% or 3,698 shares. Adirondack Company stated it has 0.88% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Spectrum Mgmt Group Inc owns 0.01% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 102 shares. 1,656 were reported by Osborne Cap Management Lc. Halsey Associates Inc Ct reported 89,187 shares. 211,650 were reported by Fund Mngmt Sa. Wedgewood Inc accumulated 630,014 shares. Lbmc Inv Advisors Ltd has 0.05% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,757 shares. Deltec Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 2.63% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 72,230 shares. Atria Limited Co invested in 0.45% or 63,984 shares. Moreover, Ironwood Fincl Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). California-based Jacobs Ca has invested 2.21% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Alps stated it has 32,622 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt has invested 1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Bokf, which manages about $4.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 3,718 shares to 80,734 shares, valued at $11.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWP) by 11,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,745 shares, and cut its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Guyasuta Inv Advsrs Inc has invested 0.21% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 40,205 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 669,584 were reported by Eaton Vance. 96,846 were accumulated by Bb&T Corporation. Ing Groep Nv holds 6,996 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 17,410 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank owns 24,276 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Rech reported 1.27 million shares stake. Commercial Bank Of Mellon, New York-based fund reported 2.83M shares. Symphony Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.08% or 2,917 shares in its portfolio. Etrade Management Limited Liability Com holds 34,883 shares. Hightower Limited, a Illinois-based fund reported 60,717 shares. Frontier Invest Mngmt invested in 2,879 shares. Dupont Capital Corp reported 0.12% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Telemus Cap Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.02% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 2,664 shares.