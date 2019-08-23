Bokf Holding in General Mls (GIS) Decreased as Stock Rose; Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) Shareholder Cortland Advisers Cut Stake

Bokf decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf sold 10,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 45,595 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, down from 56,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $53.72. About 1.66 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates General Mills’ Sr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 24/05/2018 – General Mills at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Increasingly Tight Control of All Expenditures in the Balance of Fiscal 2018; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – QTRLY NET SALES FOR GENERAL MILLS’ NORTH AMERICA RETAIL SEGMENT TOTALED $2.52 BLN, UP 1 PERCENT FROM PRIOR YEAR; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: To Operate Blue Buffalo Under Newly Formed Pet Operating Segment; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B IN SHRS; 03/04/2018 – General Mills to Borrow $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Deal; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFER OF $6B NOTES; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 21/03/2018 – General Mills: Rising Supply-Chain Costs Weigh on Profit

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 1.13M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 5.98 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.68 million, down from 7.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $19.63. About 11.18M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 09/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada say no dividend cuts despite Trans Mountain suspension; 28/05/2018 – Canada likely to buy Trans Mountain pipeline project – Bloomberg; 09/03/2018 – EPA: Kinder Morgan Altamont and Colorado Interstate Gas resolve Clean Air Act risk management violations at Utah and Wyoming ga; 29/05/2018 – The Canadian government will buy Kinder Morgan Canada’s Trans Mountain pipeline project for $3.5 billion; 15/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA PREMIER SAYS FEDERAL PM TRUDEAU TOLD HIM OTTAWA WOULD BE MOVING AHEAD WITH LEGISLATIVE AND FINANCIAL MEASURES IN DAYS TO COME; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD KML.TO – QTRLY REVENUES $164.2 MLN VS $164.5 MLN; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – CO’S STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO A REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS IT IS TIME FOR THE GOV OF CANADA TO ENSURE THAT KINDER MORGAN CANADA’S TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION GOES AHEAD – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS LOTS OF FACTORS WILL AFFECT GOVERNMENT’S DECISION ON POSSIBLE AID TO KINDER MORGAN; “EVERYTHING IS ON THE TABLE”; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q EPS C$0.10

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,852 were accumulated by Badgley Phelps And Bell. Choate Advsrs reported 77,291 shares. Moreover, Cleararc Capital has 0.14% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 14,501 shares. 3,953 were accumulated by Brown Advisory Llc. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.03% or 4,543 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Farr Miller Washington Ltd Liability Co Dc has 0.03% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 6,805 shares. First City Mgmt invested in 1.83% or 49,060 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel owns 94,395 shares. Cadence Management Ltd Liability owns 24,561 shares. Moreover, Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd has 0.25% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 91,617 shares. Regions Corporation invested 0.07% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Northstar Grp has invested 0.16% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 37,096 shares. Chesley Taft & Assocs Llc invested in 26,305 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Qs Investors Ltd Liability has invested 0.25% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Bokf, which manages about $4.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 39,060 shares to 72,584 shares, valued at $951,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 32,361 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,616 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $464.69 million for 17.44 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $493.39 million for 22.31 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.