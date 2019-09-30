Bokf Holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Trimmed by $374,906; Yum Brands (YUM) Holder Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Lifted Position by $599,720 as Share Value Rose

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 100.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 5,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 10,866 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.20M, up from 5,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $113.43. About 1.16 million shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 02/05/2018 – YUM CEO GREG CREED SPEAKS ON CALL; 23/03/2018 – Yum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Bateman Group Appoints Caleb Bushner to Lead Newly Formed Digital Strategy Group; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN ADDED PAGS, EXP, NFLX, YUM, CCL IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – YUM SAYS ALLOCATING MORE G&A SPENDING ON TECHNOLOGY; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu Item; 08/03/2018 – KFC returning to former supplier in UK after chicken shortage; 13/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® Canada Launches Loyalty Program; 08/03/2018 – KFC/YUM! U.K. SPOKESMAN COMMENTS ON CONTRACT CHANGE BY PHONE; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Adj EPS 90c

Bokf decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf sold 3,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 30,701 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.77M, down from 33,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $132.76. About 3.01M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 18/04/2018 – FIS Connects Three Australian Financial Institutions to Real-time Payments Platform; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.14 TO $5.34, EST. $5.18; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 09/04/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS BOARD ELECTED GARY NORCROSS TO BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE AT EXPIRATION OF MARTIRE’S TERM – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Net $182M; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 05/03/2018 Fidelity National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – New FIS Study Finds Larger U.S. and U.K. Banks Are Vulnerable to Losing Critical Small-Midsized Business Customers

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 5.26% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.33 per share. FIS’s profit will be $858.82M for 23.71 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “KeyBanc goes bullish on FIS, Fiserv – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Business Satisfaction with Banks Dips But Remains High in Annual FIS Study – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cramer Weighs In On PayPal, NextEra And More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capstone Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 56,666 shares. Franklin Incorporated reported 140,724 shares stake. Sit Investment Assocs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Webster Natl Bank N A holds 405 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cantillon Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has 5.18% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 4.18 million shares. Boston Advisors Limited Com reported 42,372 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 191,319 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt holds 1.39% or 59,845 shares in its portfolio. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id has 3.82% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 344,351 shares. Veritable Lp has 0.03% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 12,460 shares. Valley Natl Advisers holds 217 shares. Moreover, Paloma Prns Management Com has 0.02% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 9,332 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co stated it has 4,356 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk Corporation has invested 0.17% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Bokf, which manages about $4.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) by 11,411 shares to 75,450 shares, valued at $3.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG) by 6,692 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,316 shares, and has risen its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold YUM shares while 264 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 220.21 million shares or 0.78% more from 218.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T invested 0.12% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Parkside Bankshares And reported 640 shares stake. Partnervest Advisory Services Lc holds 0.47% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 10,725 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 0.12% or 94,152 shares. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel holds 0.14% or 9,680 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny, New York-based fund reported 49,788 shares. Greenleaf, Michigan-based fund reported 6,062 shares. Mechanics Comml Bank Trust Department owns 22,290 shares. Shell Asset Commerce owns 129,070 shares. Cambridge Rech Advsrs owns 19,337 shares. Mackenzie holds 23,805 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 153,139 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.08% or 321,668 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 59,007 shares. Moreover, Hudock Group Inc Lc has 0.05% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $984.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pricesmart Inc (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 206,900 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $256,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 9,826 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,492 shares, and cut its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX).