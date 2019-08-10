Bokf Has Upped Position in Braskem S A (BAK) by $1.07 Million as Share Value Were Volatile; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Declined, Jfs Wealth Advisors Boosted Stake by $491,556

Bokf increased its stake in Braskem S A (BAK) by 263.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf bought 42,853 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 59,101 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53M, up from 16,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Braskem S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.85 billion market cap company. It closed at $19.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAK News: 10/05/2018 – BRASKEM: FX HAD POSITIVE IMPACT OF BRL150M-BRL200M IN 1Q18; 30/04/2018 – Braskem Launches New Prisma 6810 Resin Offering an Unmatched Balance of Transparency, Stiffness, and Impact Toughness for Therm; 10/05/2018 – Braskem and The Linde Group Select Bilfinger Westcon as Lead Mechanical Subcontractor for Delta, to be the Largest Polypropylene Production Line in the Americas; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT REITERATED ITS INTENTION OF MAINTAINING PRESENCE IN PETROCHEMICAL SECTOR – FILING; 04/05/2018 – PETROBRAS REJECTS REPORT IT HIRED BANKS FOR BRASKEM FOLLOW-ON; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Braskem S.A. Outlook To Stable; Rtgs Affirmed; 10/05/2018 – BRASKEM: RESINS SALE CONFIRMS STRONGER ECONOMY IN BRAZIL; 19/03/2018 – Braskem launches Bluevision platform at the World Water Forum; 06/04/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: Banks flock to Braskem syndication; 22/05/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht creditors agree to $710 mln new loan

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 70.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc bought 276 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 667 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $913.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – ATMmarketplace: Westpac adds voice banking via Amazon Echo; 24/05/2018 – Apple and Amazon are both considering some of the same locations for their second headquarters. Here’s an inside look at their turf war; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Announces “All or Nothing” Banner for Upcoming Global Sports Docuseries; 03/04/2018 – A year later, the attack on Amazon coupled with the tense trade relationship with China has many of us asking, “Is this any way to grow the economy?”; 02/04/2018 – “The internet kind of skips a beat,” Ohanian says, due to the reliance of many of the websites users “know and love” on Amazon’s infrastructure; 04/04/2018 – AMAZON WEB SERVICES ANNOUNCED AMAZON SIMPLE STORAGE SERVICE ONE ZONE-INFREQUENT ACCESS, A NEW AMAZON S3 STORAGE CLASS; 02/04/2018 – Straggling behind Wal-Mart and Amazon, Target needs to make a bold move; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE REDUCED AMZN, ECA, BIIB, NKTR, AVGO IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Walmart Close To $12 Billion Deal For India’s Flipkart After Earlier Amazon Chatter: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – Euan Rocha: Walmart close to buying majority of India’s Flipkart, deal likely by end-June – sources:

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $383.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (LAG) by 12,730 shares to 906 shares, valued at $26,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 20,789 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,422 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).