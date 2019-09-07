Bokf Has Upped Its Holding in Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) as Stock Value Rose; As Oneok (OKE) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A Has Lowered Its Position

Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A decreased its stake in Oneok Inc (OKE) by 90.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A sold 4,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35,000, down from 5,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A who had been investing in Oneok Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $71.83. About 1.72M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 20/04/2018 – DJ ONEOK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OKE); 05/04/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK SAYS IN ADVANCED TALKS ON WEST TEXAS SYSTEM GAS EXPANSION; 19/04/2018 – OKE REAFFIRMS DIV VIEW, SEES 90-95% OF DIV AS CAPITAL RETURN; 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q EPS 64c; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK INC – INCREASED ONEOK’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 2.5 CENTS PER SHARE, OR 3 PERCENT COMPARED WITH ITS PRIOR DIVIDEND, TO 79.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.22B TO $2.42B, EST. $2.26B; 14/05/2018 – Oneok Inc at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow

Bokf increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 708.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf bought 19,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The institutional investor held 21,721 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, up from 2,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.73% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $85.7. About 1.36 million shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 03/05/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics 1Q Loss $35.4M; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 20/04/2018 – Franklin Biotechnology Adds Sarepta, Cuts Neurocrine Bio; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 12/03/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Plan to Submit a New Drug Application (NDA) for Accelerated Approval of Golodirsen (SRP-4053) in; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA MAKES UPFRONT PAYMENT $60M; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.16 million activity. Shares for $2.00 million were bought by INGRAM DOUGLAS S.

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.75 per share. OKE’s profit will be $310.86M for 23.94 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.