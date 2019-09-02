Bokf Has Upped Hill Rom Hldgs (HRC) Holding By $400,470; 2 Analysts Bullish Cerus (CERS)

Bokf increased Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (HRC) stake by 10.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bokf acquired 3,814 shares as Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (HRC)’s stock rose 7.25%. The Bokf holds 41,614 shares with $4.41M value, up from 37,800 last quarter. Hill Rom Hldgs Inc now has $7.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $107.68. About 292,783 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 16.48% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS NAMES WILLIAM G. DEMPSEY EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom’s Fiscal Second Quarter Financial Results Exceed Guidance; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom 2Q Adj EPS 88c; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM RAISES QTRLY DIV; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM DECLARES DIV 20C/SHR, WAS 18C/SHR, EST. 19.25C; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Small Company HLS Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Kaman; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Holdings Second-Quarter Profit Falls 16%; 26/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Showcases Surgical Leadership and New Safety Innovations at AORN 2018; 07/05/2018 – HILL-ROM – SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS, CO SIGNED CO-MARKETING AGREEMENT FOR A SUITE OF POINT-OF-CARE DIAGNOSTIC INSTRUMENTS; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC – NOW 2018 EXPECTS ADJUSTED EARNINGS, EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS, OF $4.60 TO $4.65 PER DILUTED SHARE

Among 2 analysts covering Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cerus has $800 highest and $700 lowest target. $7.50’s average target is 39.66% above currents $5.37 stock price. Cerus had 4 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Overweight” on Friday, August 23. See Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) latest ratings:

28/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $7.0000 Initiates Coverage On

23/08/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Overweight New Target: $8.0000 Maintain

07/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

01/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Bokf decreased Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) stake by 26,231 shares to 45,560 valued at $958,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) stake by 6,261 shares and now owns 29,709 shares. Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold HRC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 53.48 million shares or 5.51% less from 56.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,290 are owned by Thomas White International Ltd. Element Lc holds 0.09% or 27,995 shares. Bluestein R H & holds 3,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Co Na holds 0% or 534 shares in its portfolio. Netherlands-based Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 23,750 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fmr Limited stated it has 1.87M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ajo LP holds 39,296 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 128,550 shares. Strs Ohio holds 90,266 shares. Gsa Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Twin Tree Ltd Partnership has 6,121 shares. Argent Capital Management Limited Liability Company invested in 10,044 shares. Eqis Mgmt Incorporated holds 5,652 shares. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Among 3 analysts covering Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Hill-Rom has $125 highest and $108 lowest target. $119’s average target is 10.51% above currents $107.68 stock price. Hill-Rom had 5 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, August 5. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, August 6. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Monday, March 11.

More notable recent Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE:HRC) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 147% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Is Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:HRC) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Stand Up To These Simple Dividend Safety Checks? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Hillrom to Present at the 17th Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference – PRNewswire” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do You Know About Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HRC) ROCE? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

The stock increased 0.75% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.37. About 739,269 shares traded. Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) has declined 18.52% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CERS News: 25/03/2018 – Saudis Intercept Multiple Ballistic Missiles Fired From Yemen; 25/03/2018 – Saudis intercept missiles fired at Riyadh; 08/05/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS INC – 2018 WORLDWIDE OCALIVA NET SALES CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $170 MLN AND $185 MLN; 13/03/2018 – CERUS: FOURTH BLA APPROVAL FOR A U.S. BLOOD CENTER CUSTOMER; 24/04/2018 – Pershimex Resources Corporation drill intercept 10 meters at 1.39 grams/tonne gold on the Malartic property; 13/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals: 11 of 13 Patients Improved or Maintained Histological Fibrosis Stage After Three Years of Treatment With Obeticholic Acid; 25/03/2018 – Oil Rises to Two-Month High as Saudis Intercept Yemeni Missiles; 28/04/2018 – Signal: # #Air Defense Forces intercept 4 missiles with the sky of Jazan; 25/03/2018 – Saudis intercept missile fired at Riyadh; 08/05/2018 – CERUS SEES FY PRODUCT REV. $53M TO $55M

Since June 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $46,000 activity. Greenman William Mariner also bought $46,000 worth of Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold Cerus Corporation shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 77.77 million shares or 4.09% more from 74.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 766,204 were reported by Point72 Asset Management L P. Prudential Fincl invested 0% of its portfolio in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). Voya Invest Management Llc has invested 0% in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). State Street Corp invested in 3.36M shares. Elk Creek Prtn Llc has invested 2.58% in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). Da Davidson And has invested 0% in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). First Manhattan holds 62,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). Fosun Int Ltd has 0.2% invested in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) for 498,538 shares. Pnc Group holds 571,455 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 47,338 shares. Blackrock reported 10.77M shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested in 1,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Primecap Com Ca owns 10.80M shares. Gsa Capital Prns Ltd Liability Partnership owns 12,843 shares.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. The company has market cap of $753.53 million. The Company’s INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion.

More notable recent Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Cerus Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CERS) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cerus: Steady Growth And A Steady Investment – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Blair likes VistaGen in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 28, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “8 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 23, 2019.