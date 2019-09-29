Bokf Has Upped Flir Sys (FLIR) Stake by $2.96 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) Stock Value Rose, Holder Diversified Trust Co Has Decreased by $813,733 Its Position

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) by 21.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co sold 8,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The institutional investor held 30,384 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.95M, down from 38,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Armstrong World Inds Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $96.08. About 194,669 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 04/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC AWI.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING FY EPS GUIDANCE TO $3.60 TO $3.82; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Armstrong World 1Q EPS 51c; 07/03/2018 Armstrong World Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 23/04/2018 – DJ Armstrong World Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWI); 15/05/2018 – VALUEACT REDUCED AWI, CBRE IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING FY GUIDANCE OF 5%-7% REV GROWTH; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext

Bokf increased its stake in Flir Sys Inc (FLIR) by 340.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf bought 54,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% . The institutional investor held 70,986 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.84M, up from 16,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Flir Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $52.79. About 502,764 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC FLIR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.09, REV VIEW $1.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Flir at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 01/05/2018 – FLIR Introduces Saros, FLIR’s Next-Generation Outdoor Perimeter Security Camera Line for Commercial Businesses; 18/04/2018 – FLIR Systems Completes Strategic Investment in DroneSense; 15/05/2018 – Empire Life Adds Maxar Technologies, Exits Flir: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 07/03/2018 – Flir Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 25/04/2018 – STATE DEPT. CONCLUDES $30M SETTLEMENT W/ FLIR SYSTEMS; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC FLIR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.76 BLN TO $1.79 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q EPS 28c

Investors sentiment is 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 33 investors sold FLIR shares while 129 reduced holdings. only 51 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 115.23 million shares or 0.67% more from 114.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blair William & Il accumulated 11,067 shares. Lpl Lc holds 17,840 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 0% or 39 shares. Verition Fund Limited Com has invested 0.01% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited accumulated 14,687 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Dupont Capital accumulated 0.05% or 39,132 shares. Fil reported 69,880 shares. Geode Capital Management Lc reported 0.03% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Northern Corporation owns 1.45 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab has invested 0% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Pictet Asset Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 144,850 shares. Principal Group Inc invested in 0.01% or 205,002 shares. Trexquant Invest LP has invested 0.04% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Benjamin F Edwards Com Incorporated invested in 42 shares. Bahl Gaynor Inc reported 0.01% stake.

Bokf, which manages about $4.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5,747 shares to 40,094 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 3,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,567 shares, and cut its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 46.88 million shares or 1.58% less from 47.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Finance Serv Group Inc Inc owns 0% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 444 shares. London Of Virginia has 1.35% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 16,721 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Equity Rech accumulated 274,656 shares. 14,434 were reported by First Foundation. Foundry Prtn accumulated 24,533 shares. Us National Bank De holds 0% or 122 shares. Argent Co has invested 0.04% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 44,387 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 27,199 shares. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc reported 52,900 shares or 1.71% of all its holdings. First Republic Invest Management Inc has 44,228 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 1,341 shares. Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Johnson Investment Counsel Incorporated holds 5,870 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 17.12% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.11 per share. AWI’s profit will be $63.28M for 18.48 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Armstrong World Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.36% EPS growth.