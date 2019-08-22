Bokf Has Trimmed Stake in Devon Energy New (DVN) by $479,043; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Paragon Capital Management LTD Raised Position by $3.78 Million

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 70.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought 32,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 78,149 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22M, up from 45,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $138.79. About 14.98 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – Kenna Security Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 05/04/2018 – Agio Launches New Public Cloud and Cybersecurity Offering: SkySuite; 12/03/2018 – Loan Processing Made Easy: Conduent Introduces Simplified Consumer Finance Platform; 12/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser It could give Silicon Valley more influence in the Trump administration; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: WORKING ON UPDATES TO MAKE SKYPE MORE ACCESSIBLE; 16/04/2018 – MediaTek Collaborates with Microsoft to Advance Innovation and Security for the Intelligent Edge; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Google gained share, the firm said; 14/03/2018 – International Launch Services (ILS) Secures Additional Launch Orders for Proton Medium Vehicle; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Cloud Has Business Booming Again

Bokf decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 27.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf sold 15,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 41,743 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, down from 57,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $23.38. About 5.64M shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Devon Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DVN); 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1; 15/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 11/05/2018 – Devon Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces $553 Million Sale of Johnson County Assets; 21/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Early Tender Results, Results of Consent Solicitations and Upsizing of Tender Offers; 01/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY BOOSTS FULL-YEAR 2018 OIL PRODUCTION OUTLOOK; 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Loss $197M

More notable recent Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IMF August Buys: The 12 Stocks Added To My Fund – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AppFolio, Cisco, Duke Energy, Goodyear, HyreCar, Illumina, Kinder Morgan, Micron, Pfizer, Tencent Music and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Devon Energy Completes Sale of Canadian Business – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Devon Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DVN) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 0% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Srb owns 24,652 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 39,035 shares. Sandy Spring Bancshares reported 0.03% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Bridgewater Ltd Partnership reported 208,722 shares. Regentatlantic Lc invested 0.02% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Pictet Asset Management Limited reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). 647,484 were accumulated by Pension Ser. Spirit Of America Management New York stated it has 3,000 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 80,645 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Endurance Wealth reported 72,590 shares. 4,513 are owned by Mai Mngmt. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd holds 26,500 shares. Jnba Advsr stated it has 0% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Meiji Yasuda Life owns 22,058 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

Bokf, which manages about $4.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 39,060 shares to 72,584 shares, valued at $951,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 3,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,266 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund Limited Liability Company holds 70,040 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs accumulated 38.53M shares. Garrison Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.16% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Prudential has invested 2.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fjarde Ap owns 3.21% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.18 million shares. Moreover, Osborne Prtnrs Capital Ltd has 3.73% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 162,087 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Parsons Capital Mngmt Ri stated it has 2.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Greenwood Gearhart reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Armstrong Henry H Inc has 1.02M shares for 18.54% of their portfolio. New Jersey-based Caxton Assoc Ltd Partnership has invested 0.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Spinnaker Tru invested in 107,685 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt Svcs owns 49,041 shares. The Nebraska-based Lawson Kroeker Inv Mgmt Incorporated Ne has invested 4.74% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Beach Invest Counsel Incorporated Pa reported 202,654 shares.

Paragon Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $706.03 million and $165.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 3,895 shares to 14,646 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.