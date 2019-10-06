Bokf Has Raised Visa (V) Position; Gentex (GNTX) Shorts Decreased By 3.38%

Bokf increased Visa Inc (V) stake by 5.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bokf acquired 6,312 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Bokf holds 129,066 shares with $22.40 million value, up from 122,754 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $387.33B valuation. The stock increased 1.80% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $175.98. About 6.12 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: German GDP and ZEW; British labour data; Vodafone results; 21/05/2018 – Abramovich Is Said to Face Delay in Getting U.K. Visa Renewal; 06/04/2018 – SERGEI SKRIPAL’S NIECE VIKTORIA DENIED VISA TO COME TO BRITAIN – BBC SAYS; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other amid controversy; 21/03/2018 – TTServices Awarded Contract to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 21 Countries Across the Americas; 15/05/2018 – SAP Launches SAP® SuccessFactors® Visa and Permits Management Solution; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 28/03/2018 – Most Non-EU Lawyers Earn Too Little to Secure U.K. Work Visa; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Cross Border Volume Growth 11%; 20/05/2018 – VIETNAM MAY OFFER 30-DAY VISA EXEMPTIONS FOR 12 NATIONS

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) had a decrease of 3.38% in short interest. GNTX's SI was 9.08 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 3.38% from 9.40 million shares previously. With 1.41M avg volume, 6 days are for Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX)'s short sellers to cover GNTX's short positions. The SI to Gentex Corporation's float is 3.51%. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.33. About 1.93 million shares traded or 10.95% up from the average. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500.

Since June 28, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $10,632 activity. 106 shares were bought by Chiodo Matthew, worth $2,493. Downing Steven R bought $2,493 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) on Friday, September 27. $2,493 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was bought by Ryan Scott P. 14 shares valued at $329 were bought by Boehm Neil on Friday, September 27.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold Gentex Corporation shares while 147 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 192.31 million shares or 2.14% less from 196.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, D E Shaw Commerce Inc has 0.01% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Cap Va reported 291,983 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.08% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Aqr Limited Com owns 52,037 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Lc Dc holds 25,087 shares. Sigma Planning has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Hendershot Invests Incorporated holds 2.66% or 329,252 shares in its portfolio. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt stated it has 40,300 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Disciplined Growth Mn reported 1.86% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Putnam Invs Ltd Llc holds 0% or 28,548 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 31,880 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt owns 15,341 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 91,392 are held by Sigma Invest Counselors. Amg Funds Ltd invested in 17,160 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Ww Investors owns 0.02% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 3.91M shares.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, makes, and markets automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.71 billion. It offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and interior and exterior non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors with electronic features for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers. It has a 16.06 P/E ratio. The firm also provides photoelectric smoke detectors and alarms, audible and visual signaling alarms, photoelectric smoke detectors and electrochemical carbon monoxide alarms, electrochemical carbon monoxide detectors and alarms, and bells and speakers for use in fire detection systems in office buildings, hotels, and other commercial and residential establishments.

Bokf decreased Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) stake by 9,177 shares to 180,668 valued at $12.43 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IWD) stake by 10,994 shares and now owns 80,902 shares. Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) was reduced too.

Among 13 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Visa has $21000 highest and $17000 lowest target. $193.23's average target is 9.80% above currents $175.98 stock price.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stock Yards Savings Bank owns 160,981 shares. 33,113 are owned by Griffin Asset Inc. Moreover, Fort Lp has 0.56% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 16,836 shares. Benin Management owns 57,345 shares for 4.26% of their portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0.42% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 3.02 million shares. Aspiriant Limited Liability Corporation owns 4,799 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Finemark Natl Bankshares holds 0.45% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 46,606 shares. New York-based Burns J W And Co Inc Ny has invested 5.83% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has invested 0.16% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP has 274,672 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advisors Limited Liability invested in 1.54% or 49,981 shares. Hartford Mgmt reported 213,899 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. 7,547 were accumulated by Spc Financial. Texas Yale has 0.4% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Prio Wealth Partnership stated it has 14,167 shares.