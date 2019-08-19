Bokf Has Raised Unit (UNT) Position by $488,082; Oakbrook Investments Lowered Stake in Adobe Systems (ADBE) by $871,150 as Shares Rose

Bokf increased its stake in Unit Corp (UNT) by 54.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf bought 34,863 shares as the company’s stock declined 50.94% . The institutional investor held 99,291 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41M, up from 64,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Unit Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.54 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $0.095 during the last trading session, reaching $3.345. About 805,018 shares traded or 21.66% up from the average. Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) has declined 74.01% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.01% the S&P500. Some Historical UNT News: 04/04/2018 – Unit Corporation Completes the Sale of 50% Interest in Midstream Subsidiary; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 2% Position in Unit Corp; 29/03/2018 – UNIT CORP. TO SELL 50% INTEREST IN MIDSTREAM UNIT; 06/04/2018 – UNIT CORP – FOURTH AMENDMENT AMENDS CO’S EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT ENTERED INTO BETWEEN CO AND CERTAIN LENDERS ON SEPT 13, 2011; 21/03/2018 – Unit Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Unit Corp. Amended Pact Reduces/ Maximum Credit Amount to $475 Million From $875 Million; 16/05/2018 – UNIT CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT CREATES 5-YR, $200 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH AN OPTION TO RAISE CREDIT AMOUNT UP TO $250 MLN; 09/03/2018 – UNIT CORP EXTENDS DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT’S TERM TO APRIL 4, ’19; 29/03/2018 – Unit Corporation to Sell 50% Interest in Midstream Subsidiary; 29/03/2018 – UNIT CORP. TO SELL 50% INTEREST IN SUPERIOR PIPELINE FOR $300M

Oakbrook Investments Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) by 12.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc sold 3,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 22,270 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.94 million, down from 25,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Adobe Systems Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $288.03. About 906,294 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA ANNOUNCES SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR $1.68 BILLION; 26/03/2018 – Barron’s: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Ricks is CEO of Eli Lilly; 08/03/2018 – Tracking First Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Enhance Data Governance and Reporting for Adobe Analytics Cloud Users; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Announces Significant Partner Momentum at Summit 2018; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE CREATES `EXPERIENCE LEAGUE’ TO TRAIN CLIENTS ON TOOLS; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce for $1.7bn; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.44

Bokf, which manages about $4.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 15,376 shares to 789,077 shares, valued at $33.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 7,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,486 shares, and cut its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $121,329 activity. The insider ADCOCK J MICHAEL bought 2,000 shares worth $19,829. Young Frank Q bought $27,400 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold UNT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 46.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 47.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Dempsey Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 67,389 shares. New York-based Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT). 128,378 are owned by D E Shaw & Inc. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 36,914 shares. Retail Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT). California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0% in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT). Meeder Asset Management stated it has 0% in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT). Texas-based United Services Automobile Association has invested 0% in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT). Credit Agricole S A reported 4,040 shares. Petrus Tru Co Lta holds 16,386 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Caxton Assocs LP holds 18,137 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has 4.51M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 16,750 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited reported 49,467 shares stake. James Invest Research Incorporated reported 7,525 shares.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 45.29 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

