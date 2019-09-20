Bokf Has Raised Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Holding by $346,500; Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) Stock Price Rose While Fdx Advisors Has Raised by $945,640 Its Holding

Fdx Advisors Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fdx Advisors Inc bought 20,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 154,259 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.30 million, up from 134,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fdx Advisors Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $49.04. About 9.26M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 12/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Mayo Sees Blankfein Leaving in 2019 (Video); 10/05/2018 – WFC SEES 2018 ASSET CAP NET INCOME IMPACT LESS THAN $100M; 25/05/2018 – AVROBIO SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, COWEN, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, WEDBUSH PACGROW ARE UNDERWRITERS TO THE IPO; 24/05/2018 – Bitfinex Said to Find Bank in Puerto Rico After Wells Fargo Exit; 20/04/2018 – CFPB: Assessed $1 Billion Penalty Against Wells Fargo and Credited $500 Million Penalty Collected by OCC Toward Satisfaction of its Fine; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Exits IBM, Cuts Wells Fargo, Buys More Apple: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Hubbell Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 28/03/2018 – Wells Fargo is the leading financier for the gun industry; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 24/04/2018 – In Des Moines, Wells Fargo looks to soothe critics

Bokf increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 38.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf bought 5,500 shares as the company's stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 19,832 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.27 million, up from 14,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $66.88. About 170,974 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold MMP shares while 133 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 5.03% less from 147.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Magellan Midstream Partners: Creditors And Equity Holders Are Happy – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Magellan Midstream Partners declares $1.0125 dividend – Magellan Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:MMP) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Magellan Midstream: Profitable Growth – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MLP Monthly Report: September 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Bokf, which manages about $4.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 17,336 shares to 28,259 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total S A (NYSE:TOT) by 22,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,352 shares, and cut its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Fdx Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $2.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mls Inc Com (NYSE:GIS) by 8,008 shares to 48,563 shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (NYSE:DUK) by 4,877 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,685 shares, and cut its stake in Absolute Shs Tr Wbi Bbr Yld 1000 (WBIG).