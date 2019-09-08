Bokf Has Lowered Metlife (MET) Stake by $306,012; Brinks Co (BCO) Holder Deccan Value Investors LP Trimmed Its Holding by $28.57 Million as Share Price Rose

Bokf decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 28.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf sold 7,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 18,022 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, down from 25,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $46.23. About 3.34M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 10/04/2018 – MetLife Joins the MIT Media Lab, Adding to Its Multi-Pronged Innovation Ecosystem; 07/03/2018 – MARLENE DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES BILL O’DONNELL AS U.S. CFO; 23/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Investors (MET); 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Net Investment Income $4.2B; 22/03/2018 – MetLife Forms Strategic Alliance with EY to Deliver Workplace Financial Wellness Solution; 16/05/2018 – MetLife Names Bill O’Donnell As U.S. Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Driven by Favorable Underwriting, Volume Growth, Effects of Tax Reform; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Financial Chief Hele to Depart, Succeeded by McCallion; 26/04/2018 – MetLife CEO Issues Another Mea Culpa for Recent String of Errors

Deccan Value Investors Lp decreased its stake in Brinks Co (BCO) by 18.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deccan Value Investors Lp sold 380,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.39% . The hedge fund held 1.70M shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.23M, down from 2.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deccan Value Investors Lp who had been investing in Brinks Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $76.74. About 573,204 shares traded or 53.63% up from the average. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N – BRINK’S AFFIRMED ITS 2018 NON-GAAP GUIDANCE; 18/03/2018 – Facebook Post Pushes Norway Government to the Brink of Collapse; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO QTRLY NON-GAAP EPS $ 0.65; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co 1Q Rev $879M; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO SEES 2019 NON-GAAP OPERATING PROFIT $510 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Brink’s; 03/05/2018 – Brink’s Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co 1Q Adj EPS 65c; 04/04/2018 – BAIRD ANALYST KALLO: TESLA `IS ON THE BRINK’ OF MAKING MONEY; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS – 2018 GUIDANCE & 2019 ADJ EBITDA ASSUME ANNUAL ORGANIC REV GROWTH OF ABOUT 5%, CONTRIBUTIONS FROM 6 ACQUISITIONS CLOSED IN 2017, FROM RODOBAN

Analysts await The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 24.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.91 per share. BCO’s profit will be $56.75 million for 16.98 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by The Brink's Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold BCO shares while 67 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 48.94 million shares or 0.63% less from 49.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Research Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Barclays Public Limited Co holds 0% or 24,228 shares. Redwood Investments Lc invested in 318,218 shares or 1.75% of the stock. Renaissance Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Gradient Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 104 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Gabelli Funds Lc holds 0.04% or 82,500 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has invested 0.01% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Fmr Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 881,581 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 96,028 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corp De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 461,765 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 24,661 shares. Northern Trust holds 0.02% or 815,501 shares in its portfolio. First Tru Advsrs LP holds 34,920 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ls Invest Advsr accumulated 0.01% or 2,699 shares.

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 2.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.27 billion for 8.20 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.

Bokf, which manages about $4.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 5,582 shares to 48,495 shares, valued at $5.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) by 211,429 shares in the quarter, for a total of 915,659 shares, and has risen its stake in Total S A (NYSE:TOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 21,212 shares. Moreover, Pictet Asset Management has 0.04% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Massachusetts Fincl Communications Ma owns 17.23M shares. Comerica Retail Bank has 251,562 shares. Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas Inc invested in 145,280 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Horizon Investments Limited Liability Co holds 67,641 shares. Kempen Mgmt Nv invested in 24,999 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc owns 213,588 shares for 1.63% of their portfolio. Com Bank & Trust holds 0.04% or 74,278 shares in its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Merian Global (Uk) Limited has invested 1.43% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). City reported 1,052 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Veritable Lp has 0.02% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 24,877 shares. Moreover, Parsons Management Ri has 0.07% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested in 283 shares. Macquarie Gru accumulated 166,282 shares.