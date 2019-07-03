Bokf Has Lifted Transcanada (TRP) Holding by $1.29 Million; Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock Value Declined While Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $6.31 Million

Bokf increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 1213.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf bought 29,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,758 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 2,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $49.29. About 873,079 shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 9.00% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 13/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA: OPEN SEASON CLOSED MARCH 15, WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – IN LIGHT OF 2018 FERC ACTIONS, FURTHER DROP DOWNS OF ASSETS INTO TC PIPELINES, LP ARE NOT CONSIDERED TO BE A VIABLE FUNDING LEVER; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada profit beats, Keystone running near normal throughput; 20/03/2018 – TransCanada Chips Away at Alberta Natural Gas Pipeline Shortage; 23/03/2018 – TransCanada: Agreement Fixes Operating, Maintenance and Admin Costs at $225M for 2018 and $230M for 2019; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 19/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA REVIEWING DETAILS OF FERC ACTIONS; 03/05/2018 – REMAINING PRESSURE RESTRICTIONS ON TRANSCANADA’S KEYSTONE OIL PIPELINE LIFTED ON MAY 1 BY PHMSA – SPOKESMAN; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA 1Q COMPARABLE EPS C$0.98, EST. C$0.85

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 86.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc sold 66,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,760 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, down from 77,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $95.72. About 4.05 million shares traded or 46.67% up from the average. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Equipment Issues at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 03/04/2018 – RESTARTED PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY UNITS TO BE BACK TO FULL PRODUCTION BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES WORK TO BEGIN RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES DCP MIDSTREAM, LP’S PROPOSED PREFERRED UNITS B1; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY COMPLETES HYDROTREATER RESTART; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net $524M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Trust Fund owns 8,341 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Cna Fincl Corporation has invested 0.2% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Auxier Asset Mngmt stated it has 17,386 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Scotia Cap holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 10,969 shares. The Washington-based Evergreen Capital Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.05% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Camarda Advisors Llc has 7 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Welch & Forbes Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 10,564 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mackenzie Fincl has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Apriem holds 2,406 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 241,328 shares. Mount Lucas Management Limited Partnership holds 96,208 shares. Bridges Invest Mngmt has 5,274 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo reported 149,965 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Liability invested in 0.17% or 1.99 million shares. State Bank holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 91,118 shares.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, down 17.14% or $0.48 from last year’s $2.8 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 10.31 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 480.00% EPS growth.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc, which manages about $175.20M and $190.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,029 shares to 49,497 shares, valued at $9.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 33,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,715 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Whsl Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

Bokf, which manages about $4.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 4,086 shares to 98,782 shares, valued at $7.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (NYSE:WST) by 16,341 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,115 shares, and cut its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).