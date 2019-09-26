Bokf Has Lifted Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) Position by $524,906; Shares Rose; Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Value Declined While Factory Mutual Insurance Company Has Upped by $336,300 Its Holding

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 0.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 5,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 1.58 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $90.37 million, up from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $60.24. About 1.22 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Effective Tax Rate 24% to 26%; 30/04/2018 – TIM ARMSTRONG SAYS IT’S BUSINESS AS USUAL AT VERIZON; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 21/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy ends relationship with China’s Huawei; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO

Bokf increased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 17.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf bought 11,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 75,450 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.52 million, up from 64,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $48.87. About 422,869 shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 17/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS IRAN SANCTIONS COULD HAVE IMPACT ON UREA; 15/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES STILL SEES FY CAPEX $400M TO $450.0M; 17/05/2018 – CF VP OF SALES FROST MAKES COMMENTS AT N.Y. CONFERENCE; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 26C; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation Adds CF Industries

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hudson Valley Investment Advsrs Adv invested 1.63% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Macquarie Group has 1.31% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 13.31M shares. Next Finance Group Incorporated invested in 0.31% or 50,666 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc Inc has invested 0.43% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Zebra Capital Lc holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 10,935 shares. Btr Mngmt owns 30,745 shares. Guardian Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 7,350 shares. Stellar Capital Management Ltd Liability Co holds 9,828 shares. Churchill Mgmt reported 0.24% stake. Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Inc LP reported 60 shares. Strategic Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 114,397 shares. Moreover, Kings Point Capital Mngmt has 0.14% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 13,574 shares. 11,365 are held by Hemenway Com Llc. Schulhoff & reported 1.26% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Greenleaf Tru reported 54,462 shares.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 339,200 shares to 659,140 shares, valued at $64.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 105,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 678,200 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Bokf, which manages about $4.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 4,370 shares to 23,622 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 3,031 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,957 shares, and cut its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR).