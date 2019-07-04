Bokf Has Increased Trimble (TRMB) Stake By $849,680; Freestone Capital Holdings Has Trimmed Gap (GPS) Holding By $416,234

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc decreased Gap Inc (GPS) stake by 11.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc sold 16,009 shares as Gap Inc (GPS)’s stock declined 10.83%. The Freestone Capital Holdings Llc holds 127,418 shares with $3.34 million value, down from 143,427 last quarter. Gap Inc now has $6.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.55% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $18.12. About 3.45M shares traded. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 26.30% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.73% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 19/03/2018 – Gap Inc. Unveils New Sustainable Manufacturing Goal to Conserve 10 Billion Liters of Water by the End of 2020; 17/03/2018 – The Gap Comes Back Into Style — Barron’s; 27/03/2018 – SMART Technologies Announces SMART lnkScan, Seamlessly Bridging the Gap Between Physical and Digital Domains; 13/03/2018 – Alnylam Unveils Resources to ‘Bridge the Gap’ in Knowledge of Hereditary ATTR (hATTR) Amyloidosis Among Families at Risk; 22/03/2018 – GAP SAYS CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER DARA BAZZANO NOTIFIED HER INTENTION TO RESIGN – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – GAP 1Q EPS 42C, EST. 46C; 29/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS GAP ‘BB+’ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/05/2018 – Bend Source: Bridging the Gap; 23/04/2018 – Gap will open 60 more Old Navy stores across the U.S. in 2018; 24/05/2018 – GAP INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES FOR GAP GLOBAL WAS NEGATIVE 4%

Bokf increased Trimble Inc (TRMB) stake by 19.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bokf acquired 21,242 shares as Trimble Inc (TRMB)’s stock rose 3.74%. The Bokf holds 130,374 shares with $5.27M value, up from 109,132 last quarter. Trimble Inc now has $11.74B valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $45.94. About 655,533 shares traded. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 15.86% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 24/04/2018 – TRIMBLE’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa3 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 07/05/2018 – Trimble 1Q EPS 23c; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE SEES 1Q REV. TO BE ABOVE HIGH END OF RANGE; 07/05/2018 – Trimble 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 31/05/2018 – HarvestMark and iFood Partner to Offer a Comprehensive Food Safety, Traceability and Quality Management Platform; 23/04/2018 – Trimble Sees Deal Adding to 2020 Non-GAAP Earnings; 10/04/2018 – TRIMBLE & XAPT PARTNER TO DELIVER WORLD CLASS FIELD SERVICE SCH; 08/05/2018 – Trimble Adds Crop Health Imagery and Works Orders to its Agriculture Software; 15/05/2018 – Trimble Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – EXPECTS VIEWPOINT TO CONTRIBUTE APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN OF NON-GAAP REVENUE IN 2019 WITH OPERATING CASH FLOW OF GREATER THAN $50 MLN

More notable recent Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Trimble Inc. (TRMB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3Gtms Partners with Trimble for Commercial Routing Solutions – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Trimble Mapping Solutions Unit Gains Momentum with 3Gtms Deal – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Trimble Announces New Insertion Flowmeter and Software for Enabling Utilities to Reduce Non-Revenue Water Loss – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Bokf decreased Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM) stake by 4,413 shares to 4,147 valued at $527,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) stake by 3,544 shares and now owns 46,776 shares. 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold TRMB shares while 105 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 220.63 million shares or 0.44% more from 219.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 38,814 shares or 0% of the stock. Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Dc, -based fund reported 15,627 shares. Kornitzer Cap Inc Ks holds 0.27% or 367,067 shares in its portfolio. Synovus Corporation holds 0% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) or 1,139 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee, Massachusetts-based fund reported 470 shares. Kennedy Cap Management invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Capital Global reported 13.94M shares. Geode Cap has 2.77M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 44,321 shares. 350,782 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Sterling Cap Limited Company accumulated 0.13% or 331,526 shares. Glenmede Tru Com Na invested in 0% or 4,856 shares. Davenport Com Ltd invested 0.01% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). The Sweden-based Nordea Inv Management has invested 0.06% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 451,588 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $18.16 million activity. Shares for $526,893 were sold by FOSBURGH BRYN. $3.23 million worth of stock was sold by JOHANSSON ULF J on Friday, February 8. BERGLUND STEVEN W had sold 381,675 shares worth $14.40M on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold GPS shares while 122 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 210.38 million shares or 0.52% less from 211.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 1.19M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 152,680 shares. Blackrock Inc has invested 0.02% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Alpha Windward Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 891 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Asset Mgmt Inc has 19,298 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited stated it has 9,400 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) for 1,891 shares. Franklin Resources Inc accumulated 4.86 million shares. Beddow Capital holds 0.11% or 7,700 shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated holds 0% or 265 shares in its portfolio. Korea Inv holds 0.02% or 165,969 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 0.04% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Putnam Invests Ltd Llc owns 10,519 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Victory Mgmt has 0.04% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). 29,297 were reported by James Invest Rech Inc.

Analysts await The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.53 EPS, down 30.26% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.76 per share. GPS’s profit will be $200.33M for 8.55 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by The Gap, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.83% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Gap, Inc.’s (NYSE:GPS) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Gap Stock Plummeted 28.4% in May – The Motley Fool” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Gap and Old Navy Breakup Is the Right Move – Yahoo Finance” on June 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into The Gap Inc. (GPS) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ulta Delivered Another Beautiful Quarter; Gap Put Up an Ugly One – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Gap (NYSE:GPS), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 10% are positive. Gap had 15 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, February 26. The stock has “Hold” rating by M Partners on Friday, March 1. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, March 1 with “Hold”. Jefferies maintained The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) earned “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, January 22. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Wedbush. The stock of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 1. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Friday, January 11 by Barclays Capital. UBS maintained the shares of GPS in report on Monday, March 25 with “Hold” rating.