Bokf Has Decreased Its Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Position by $2.03 Million; Msdc Management LP Trimmed United States Stl New (X) Stake by $1.22 Million

Msdc Management Lp decreased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (X) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp sold 64,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.80% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 838,385 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.34 million, down from 902,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in United States Stl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.73. About 14.43M shares traded or 9.65% up from the average. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 58.51% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.94% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 12/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL CORP – CURRENTLY EXPECTS FULL-YEAR 2018 EBITDA OF APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 09/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL OUTLOOK REVISED TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; 07/03/2018 – United States Steel to Restart Granite City Works Blast Furnace, Steelmaking Facilities; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Steel: McNeal, Stevens Notified Company of Decisions on March 1, March 2, Respectively; 13/03/2018 – U.S. Steel may be ‘worse off’ after tariffs, but it is a ‘great short’; 26/04/2018 – United States Steel Corporation Declares Dividend; 16/04/2018 – US Steel: Richard Fruehauf to Become Vice Pres of Strategic Planning; 22/03/2018 – Sky News Australia: #BREAKING: Australia will be temporarily exempt from US steel and aluminium import tariffs, The White House; 12/03/2018 – U.S. Steel Raises Annual Forecast, Citing Steel Tariffs

Bokf decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 30.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf sold 23,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,421 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57 million, down from 75,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $90.05. About 1.66 million shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 58.04% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Sees 3Q Adj EPS 72c-Adj EPS 82c; 08/03/2018 – Keysight Advances Autonomous Driving Safety with High Frequency Automotive Radar Test Solution; 12/03/2018 – Talkdesk Launches the Enterprise Contact Center Platform; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and Innovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 29/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Displays Design and Test Solutions to Accelerate Millimeter Wave Innovation at IMS 2018; 03/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and Eastwind Collaborate to Deliver Breach Analytics of Cloud Network Traffic; 30/04/2018 – Keysight First to Market with End-to-End 5G NR-Ready Channel Emulation Solutions; 06/03/2018 Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND REPLACES PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM FROM 2016

Analysts await United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 71.92% or $1.05 from last year’s $1.46 per share. X’s profit will be $70.68M for 8.37 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by United States Steel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.77% negative EPS growth.

Bokf, which manages about $4.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 6,786 shares to 261,836 shares, valued at $32.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 656 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,006 shares, and has risen its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRC).

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 14.46% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.83 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $178.76M for 23.70 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.41% negative EPS growth.

