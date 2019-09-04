Bokf Has Cut Its Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Position; Profile of 4 Analysts Covering Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA)

Among 4 analysts covering Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Papa John’s International has $60 highest and $45 lowest target. $57.60’s average target is 19.48% above currents $48.21 stock price. Papa John’s International had 14 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. The stock of Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Citigroup. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $6000 target in Wednesday, August 28 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, March 27. Citigroup maintained Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) rating on Thursday, August 15. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $5800 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, August 27 by Stephens. See Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) latest ratings:

Bokf decreased Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) stake by 84.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bokf sold 44,457 shares as Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX)’s stock declined 1.93%. The Bokf holds 8,010 shares with $395,000 value, down from 52,467 last quarter. Six Flags Entmt Corp New now has $4.81B valuation. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $57.03. About 721,147 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 23/05/2018 – CFO Moves: Six Flags Entertainment, Nissan Motor, Tronc; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q REV. $129.0M, EST. $118.9M; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Get Rights to Five Parks Previously Operated by Premier Parks LL; 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Taylor Brooks Will Become Accounting Chief; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXCEEDING $600 MLN OF MODIFIED EBITDA IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – Six Flags Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIX); 25/04/2018 – Six Flags Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS SAYS PURCHASE PRICE TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS ABOUT $23M

The stock increased 3.47% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $48.21. About 813,325 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s Share Drop Adds Pressure Amid Quest to Revamp Image; 10/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Spain; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL COMPARABLE SALES INCREASES OF 0.3%; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 16/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Turkey; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q EPS 50c; 28/03/2018 – Papa John’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S REPORTS JOE SMITH AS CFO; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA COMPARABLE SALES DECREASE OF 5.3%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold Papa John's International, Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 23.09% more from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Putnam Investments Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 56,300 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.05% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) or 455,790 shares. Bares Capital Mngmt reported 1.87M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Cooper Creek Partners Management Limited holds 79,049 shares or 1.43% of its portfolio. Deprince Race Zollo reported 1% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). holds 0.01% or 58,660 shares. Mutual Of America Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 19,902 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md accumulated 2.39 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 2,102 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mariner Limited Com reported 0.05% stake. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd holds 29,871 shares. Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Td Asset Management owns 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 29,017 shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $141,969 activity. The insider SANFILIPPO ANTHONY MICHAEL bought 3,000 shares worth $141,969.

Papa JohnÂ’s International, Inc. operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa JohnÂ’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.53 billion. It operates through five divisions: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, International Operations, and All Others. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also operates dine-in and delivery restaurants.

Among 4 analysts covering Six Flags Entertainment New (NYSE:SIX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Six Flags Entertainment New has $6200 highest and $49 lowest target. $59’s average target is 3.45% above currents $57.03 stock price. Six Flags Entertainment New had 10 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Wedbush. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Monday, July 1 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, March 25. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, July 9.

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.30 earnings per share, up 6.48% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $194.03 million for 6.20 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 144.68% EPS growth.

Bokf increased Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) stake by 3,012 shares to 18,191 valued at $6.22 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) stake by 3,668 shares and now owns 44,390 shares. Ishares Tr (IWB) was raised too.