Bokf Has Cut By $3.40 Million Its Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holding; BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES NV ORDINARY (BESVF) Sellers Decreased By 7.68% Their Shorts

Bokf decreased Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) stake by 24.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bokf sold 70,742 shares as Wells Fargo Co New (WFC)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Bokf holds 213,571 shares with $10.32 million value, down from 284,313 last quarter. Wells Fargo Co New now has $202.52B valuation. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $46.29. About 14.58 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – QTRLY PRELIMINARY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $12.2 BLN, DOWN $86 MLN, OR 1 PERCENT; 09/04/2018 – WFC, BRKA: BREAKING @CFPBDirector Mulvaney seeks record fine against @WellsFargo. Could reach $1 bln. Certain to top $100 mln penalty doled out in 2016. Would fulfill @realDonaldTrump Tweet from Dec promising to go hard after third-largest bank. They want deal in days, sources; 08/05/2018 – CITIGROUP IS NO LONGER `TOO-BIG-TO-ENGAGE,’ WELLS FARGO SAYS; 19/04/2018 – US regulators to hit Wells Fargo with $1bn fine; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS HEALTHCARE COSTS REMAIN A ‘TAPEWORM’ ON ECONOMY; 06/03/2018 – RPT-Investor group says Wells Fargo to publish report on sales scandal; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO PLANS TO OPERATE UNDER ASSET CAP INTO 2019: SLOAN; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CHAIRMAN BETSY DUKE ADDRESSES SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 12/04/2018 – Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo are among the companies scheduled to report Friday morning; 12/04/2018 – JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES NV ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:BESVF) had a decrease of 7.68% in short interest. BESVF’s SI was 3.30M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 7.68% from 3.57 million shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 32978 days are for BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES NV ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:BESVF)’s short sellers to cover BESVF’s short positions. It closed at $24.35 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, makes, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries. The company has market cap of $1.80 billion. The companyÂ’s principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCB and eWLB die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; packaging equipment comprising molding, trim and form, and singulation systems; and plating equipment consisting of tin, copper, and precious metal plating systems, as well as related process chemicals. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers tooling, conversion kits, spare parts, and other services.

Among 8 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Wells Fargo & Co had 23 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Tuesday, May 21. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 29. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Underweight” on Tuesday, July 9. Buckingham Research maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on Wednesday, July 17 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 17. As per Monday, April 1, the company rating was downgraded by Wood. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, April 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Klingenstein Fields Lc has 40,926 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.87% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 56,681 were reported by Etrade Cap Management Ltd Company. Spears Abacus Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.21% or 34,226 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Mgmt Lc reported 0.28% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 216,200 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Optimum Invest has 0.17% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 10,754 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc holds 13,190 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Triangle Wealth Mngmt holds 1.17% or 46,142 shares in its portfolio. Daily Journal Corporation holds 52.09% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 1.59M shares. Ghp Invest Advisors holds 29,943 shares. Fcg Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.17% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Limited Liability accumulated 4,719 shares or 0% of the stock. Drexel Morgan Com has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Charter Trust reported 39,475 shares.

