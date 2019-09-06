Bokf Decreased Its Workday (WDAY) Position; Carmignac Gestion Has Increased Its Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO) Holding

Carmignac Gestion increased Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) stake by 22.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Carmignac Gestion acquired 175,750 shares as Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO)’s stock rose 16.06%. The Carmignac Gestion holds 967,376 shares with $6.94M value, up from 791,626 last quarter. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc now has $1.40B valuation. The stock increased 2.23% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $6.88. About 23,858 shares traded. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has risen 13.57% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCO News: 22/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Program Of Up To US$60 Million; 09/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 1Q Rev $802.8M; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS – FOR 2017-2019 PERIOD, TO REINVEST AT LEAST $390 MLN IN EXISTING RESTAURANTS, INVEST AT LEAST $660 MLN IN TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES; 14/03/2018 Arcos Dorados Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – ARCOS DORADOSREPORTS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM OF UP TO US$60M; 21/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 4Q EPS 33c; 14/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados to Participate in Upcoming Equity and Fixed Income Conferences; 16/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados to Host the Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting; 27/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Investor Day Rescheduled for April 12, 2018 in New York, NY

Bokf decreased Workday Inc (WDAY) stake by 18.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bokf sold 5,626 shares as Workday Inc (WDAY)’s stock declined 0.60%. The Bokf holds 25,268 shares with $4.87M value, down from 30,894 last quarter. Workday Inc now has $40.59B valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $176.62. About 295,918 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95; 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY); 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK; 11/04/2018 – Workday Continues European Growth with Italy Launch; 23/05/2018 – Workday Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting

More notable recent Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Restaurant spending trends higher – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Arcos Dorados, MercadoLibre, and Livent Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “Bit by Bit, Arcos Dorados Is Improving Its Profitability – Motley Fool” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc. (ARCO) CEO Marcelo Rabach on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “XPO Logistics Extends UK Partnership with Arco – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE:ARCO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Arcos Dorados Holdings has $1100 highest and $8.5000 lowest target. $9.75’s average target is 41.72% above currents $6.88 stock price. Arcos Dorados Holdings had 4 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Bradesco Corretora.

Carmignac Gestion decreased Vipshop Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIPS) stake by 1.13M shares to 4.53M valued at $36.40M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nutrien Ltd stake by 262,193 shares and now owns 197,077 shares. Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett Com Limited Liability Com accumulated 290,883 shares or 0.19% of the stock. The Florida-based Aviance Capital Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York invested in 0% or 2,119 shares. Ironwood Inv Management Limited Liability holds 0.24% or 1,525 shares. Jnba Fin Advsrs accumulated 0% or 10 shares. Korea Invest invested in 0.03% or 40,100 shares. 6,569 were accumulated by Creative Planning. 12,700 are held by Lazard Asset Ltd Liability. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 3,417 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Cibc Asset Management reported 15,138 shares. Regent Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.84% or 13,025 shares. Ithaka Gp Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2.52% or 82,108 shares. Nicholas Investment Ltd Partnership holds 23,204 shares. Greenleaf Tru holds 1,474 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 100,577 shares.

Bokf increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 6,633 shares to 359,382 valued at $36.38 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Alphabet Inc stake by 656 shares and now owns 21,006 shares. Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) was raised too.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $197,523 activity. MCNAMARA MICHAEL M bought $197,523 worth of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) on Wednesday, June 5.

More notable recent Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Beware of Valuation Risks on Workday Stock – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Stocks to Trade Ahead of Earnings: ULTA, BBY, WDAY – Investorplace.com” published on August 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Compass Point Says Salesforce A Core Holding For Investors, Bullish On Workday – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Earnings: 2 Cloud Stocks to Watch This Month – The Motley Fool” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tuesday’s Vital Data: Ulta, Workday and Shopify – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.31 EPS, up 42.59% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.42% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Workday Inc has $23800 highest and $189 lowest target. $215.29’s average target is 21.89% above currents $176.62 stock price. Workday Inc had 9 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, August 30. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 30 by Stifel Nicolaus.