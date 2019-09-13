Bokf Decreased Ecolab (ECL) Holding by $421,777; Share Value Rose; Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Holder Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Cut Holding by $50.68 Million

Bokf decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 6.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf sold 2,141 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 29,218 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.77M, down from 31,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $197.77. About 1.02M shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 12c-15c/Share in Charges for 2018; 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc; 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – Ecolab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Former Ecolab executive will chair Tim Pawlenty’s gubernatorial campaign in Minnesota; 28/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $151 TARGET PRICE; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 53.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc sold 804,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 712,022 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.14 million, down from 1.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $64.84. About 2.21 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 19/04/2018 – Cognizant Completes Acquisition Of Bolder Healthcare Solutions; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – ASR AGREEMENT IS A CONTINUATION OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $3.4 BLN CAPITAL RETURN PLAN; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16.05 BLN TO $16.3 BLN

Bokf, which manages about $4.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 7,163 shares to 57,258 shares, valued at $11.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 13,034 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,576 shares, and has risen its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.94 million for 28.75 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stock Yards Bankshares accumulated 4,659 shares. Finemark Comml Bank & holds 0.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 1,227 shares. Horizon Investments Ltd, North Carolina-based fund reported 5,413 shares. Dillon & Associates has invested 2.66% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Sand Hill Global Advsr Lc reported 33,712 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Badgley Phelps And Bell has invested 1.12% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Zevin Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.4% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 2,825 are held by Neville Rodie Shaw Inc. Moreover, Prelude Management Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 640 shares. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd holds 41,605 shares. First Midwest Comml Bank Tru Division invested 0.09% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Princeton Port Strategies Gp Ltd Liability holds 2.19% or 43,707 shares. Estabrook Mgmt owns 450 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 775,450 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Lc reported 38,635 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings.

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 236,447 shares to 3.66M shares, valued at $154.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Koninklijke Philips N V (NYSE:PHG) by 194,118 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Twin Tree Mgmt LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 67,929 shares. Putnam Invs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Hartline Corporation reported 9,615 shares. Bp Plc has 59,000 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Ancora Limited Company has invested 0.09% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Van Eck holds 17,304 shares. Veritas Invest Mgmt (Uk) Ltd reported 246,361 shares. Howland Management Lc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 39,445 shares. Genesis Asset Managers Limited Liability Partnership has invested 9.21% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Numerixs Investment Tech Inc invested in 0.36% or 19,704 shares. Moreover, Congress Asset Management Communication Ma has 0% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md holds 0.09% or 10.65 million shares in its portfolio. Carderock Cap Management Incorporated reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 7,608 were accumulated by Seabridge Investment Advsr Ltd.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.91M for 15.44 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

