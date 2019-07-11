Bokf Cut Its Arista Networks (ANET) Holding by $2.39 Million; Market Value Rose; Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Market Value Rose While Impala Asset Management Has Cut Position by $22.74 Million

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 12.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 391,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.84 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $167.11M, down from 3.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $60.84. About 1.10M shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 5.07% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 13/04/2018 – RIO TINTO WORKING TO MINIMISE ANY DISRUPTION IN SUPPLIES; 10/05/2018 – Alcoa and Rio Tinto to Invest Combined C$55M Cash Over Next 3 Years; 27/03/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATED TAX PAYABLE ON DEAL IS IN ORDER OF $0.5 BLN, HOWEVER QUANTUM OF TAX PAYABLE WILL DEPEND ON FINAL PROCEEDS; 12/03/2018 – ADARO ENERGY PLANS JOINT BID FOR RIO TINTO’S COAL ASSETS; 13/04/2018 – RIO TINTO – IS IN PROCESS OF DECLARING FORCE MAJEURE ON CERTAIN CONTRACTS AND IS WORKING WITH ITS CUSTOMERS TO MINIMISE ANY DISRUPTION IN SUPPLIES; 09/04/2018 – RIO TINTO TOTAL 2017 TAXES, ROYALTIES $5.1B; $3.8B IN AUSTRALIA; 16/03/2018 – CHILE’S POLICY GENERALLY IS NOT TO BLOCK BUSINESS TRANSACTIONS DUE TO NATIONALITY -OFFICIAL; 22/05/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD – NO AGREEMENT HAS BEEN REACHED, AND THERE IS NO CERTAINTY THAT BINDING AGREEMENTS WILL BE SIGNED; 24/04/2018 – INDONESIA GOVT REMAINS IN TALKS WITH RIO TINTO RIO.L ON BUYING ITS 40 PCT STAKE IN GRASBERG MINE CONTRACT – FREEPORT CEO; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD – QTRLY ALUMINIUM PRODUCTION 846 KT VS 889 KT A YEAR AGO

Bokf decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 20.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf sold 7,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,155 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.17 million, down from 36,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $269.84. About 302,654 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has declined 1.90% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.66, EST. $1.49; 19/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 19/03/2018 Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks; 30/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With lntercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t Silver; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT

Analysts await Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.97 EPS, up 19.39% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.65 per share. ANET’s profit will be $150.86 million for 34.24 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by Arista Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.99% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “These Are The Times When ‘Buy The Dip’ Guys Get Nailed, Caution! – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Arista Networks Stock Already Reflects Bright Growth Prospects, Morgan Stanley Says In Downgrade – Benzinga” published on April 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Hereâ€™s How to Profit From the Breakout in Arista Networks – Investorplace.com” on August 27, 2018. More interesting news about Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Wipro Limited (WIT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why I Own Arista Networks Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 18, 2019.

Bokf, which manages about $4.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 29,718 shares to 163,438 shares, valued at $2.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 3,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,266 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).