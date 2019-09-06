Bok Finl (BOKF) Shareholder Parametrica Management LTD Decreased Holding by $480,735; Hoplite Capital Management LP Holding in Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Has Boosted by $7.12 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Hoplite Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 38.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp bought 35,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The hedge fund held 127,146 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.58 million, up from 91,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $4.98 during the last trading session, reaching $255.72. About 613,759 shares traded or 7.26% up from the average. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Requires Sale of Georgia and Maryland Quarries; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $802.0 MLN VS $843.9 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Reaches Areement With DOJ Resolving All Competition Issues With Respect to Acquisition; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q EPS 16c; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $450 MLN TO $500 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Completes Acquisition Of Bluegrass Materials; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – SEES 2018 NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $525 MLN TO $640 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q Rev $802M; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – COMPANY INCREASES 2018 GUIDANCE TO REFLECT CONTRIBUTION FROM BLUEGRASS MATERIALS ACQUISITION; 30/04/2018 – MLM REACHED PACT WITH DOJ, SUBMITS PROPOSED COURT ORDER

Parametrica Management Ltd decreased its stake in Bok Finl Corp (BOKF) by 66.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametrica Management Ltd sold 5,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% . The institutional investor held 3,034 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $247,000, down from 8,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd who had been investing in Bok Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.47B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $76.89. About 96,158 shares traded. BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) has declined 15.01% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BOKF News: 06/03/2018 S.KOREA PARLIAMENT TO HOLD HEARING ON BOK LEE MARCH 21: EDAILY; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: EFFORTS TO CURB HHOLD DEBT GROWTH NEED TO CONTINUE; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: WILL CONTINUE TO STABILIZE MARKETS IF NEEDED; 23/05/2018 – BOK: S.KOREA GROWTH ON FORESEEN PATH; 11/04/2018 – BOK: TO MONITOR TRADE CONDITIONS WITH MAJOR COUNTRIES; 26/03/2018 – Greenhill’s Bok Seeks to Prove Critics Wrong About M&A Boutique; 11/04/2018 – BOK: GROWTH TO BE IN LINE WITH PREV. 3% PROJECTION; 25/04/2018 – BOK official says economic cooperation with N. Korea will boost consumer sentiment; 23/05/2018 – BOK: S.KOREA JOB GROWTH SLOWED; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: S.KOREA’S INFLATION TO GRADUALLY RISE FROM 2H

Hoplite Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.72 billion and $835.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 27,751 shares to 332,311 shares, valued at $47.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 272,332 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 268,618 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).

