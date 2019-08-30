Bok Finl (BOKF) Shareholder Parametrica Management LTD Cut Its Stake as Market Value Declined; Nike (NKE) Shareholder Papp L Roy & Associates Has Trimmed Holding

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates sold 3,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 75,833 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.39M, down from 79,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $84.5. About 3.92 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 14/05/2018 – 7203.JP, NKE: Eli Manning fraud suit has settled per source. – ! $JP $NKE; 15/03/2018 – Nike Says Reports Surfaced in ‘Past Few Weeks’ — Memo; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas scores against Nike in World Cup deals; 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS NOW EXPECT TO GROW NIKE AIR BUSINESS BY SEVERAL BILLION DOLLARS OVER NEXT FEW YEARS; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Manufacturing update plus earnings from Foot Locker; 28/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 24/05/2018 – Footwear News: FN Exclusive: J Balvin Talks New Album `Vibras’ and Possible Collab With Nike; 20/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership…; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s North American Sales Show Signs of a Rebound (Video)

Parametrica Management Ltd decreased its stake in Bok Finl Corp (BOKF) by 66.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametrica Management Ltd sold 5,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% . The institutional investor held 3,034 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $247,000, down from 8,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd who had been investing in Bok Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $76.14. About 98,434 shares traded. BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) has declined 15.01% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BOKF News: 16/05/2018 – South Korea Government to Open Net Dollar-Won Trading Volumes Every 3 Months From Late 2019 — Finance Ministry, BOK; 23/05/2018 – BOK: CPI TO GRADUALLY APPROACH TARGET IN 2H; 11/04/2018 – BOK: TO MONITOR TRADE CONDITIONS WITH MAJOR COUNTRIES; 20/03/2018 – BOK LEE DECLINES TO COMMENT ON TIMING OF NEXT RATE HIKE; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: CLOSELY MONITORING HHOLD DEBT GROWTH; 20/03/2018 – ANOTHER BOK BOARD MEMBER SAID DOWNSIDE RISK TO BOK’S INFLATION OUTLOOK MAY INCREASE -MINUTES; 23/05/2018 – BOK: TO MONITOR MAJOR COUNTRIES’ MONETARY POLICICES; 30/04/2018 – BOK Financial Achieves “Outstanding” Rating for Community Reinvestment from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency; 11/04/2018 – BOK: TO CAREFULLY JUDGE IF NECESSARY TO ADJUST POLICY; 11/04/2018 – BOK: S.KOREA INFLATION TO GRADUALLY APPROACH TARGET LEVEL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.08, from 2.04 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold BOKF shares while 63 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 27.83 million shares or 2.24% more from 27.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance Co New York has invested 0% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). M&T State Bank stated it has 4,710 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Martin & Tn invested in 19,390 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker stated it has 16 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Svcs Group Inc Inc reported 15,043 shares. Asset Mngmt One Limited holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement has 58,509 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Camarda Financial Ltd Company owns 13 shares. Van Berkom & Associate Inc holds 0.04% or 15,403 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management has 0.04% invested in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) for 19,662 shares. Sei Invests reported 0.02% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 19 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James & Associates invested in 58,801 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Analysts await BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.93 EPS, up 7.82% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.79 per share. BOKF’s profit will be $137.41 million for 9.86 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by BOK Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06M and $555.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 7,642 shares to 28,063 shares, valued at $7.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2,943 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,428 shares, and has risen its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1St Source Comml Bank holds 0.33% or 45,671 shares. Gam Hldg Ag has 0.53% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 150,656 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 2.68% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Auxier Asset Mgmt holds 0.29% or 16,600 shares in its portfolio. Chesley Taft And Assoc Lc owns 22,844 shares. Atria Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.13% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Utah Retirement invested in 0.39% or 232,597 shares. Sather Gp Inc reported 174,158 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Lc has invested 2.09% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Menora Mivtachim Hldg reported 753,340 shares stake. Grimes owns 13,052 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Intll Gru Inc Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Trust Of Virginia Va holds 0.1% or 8,873 shares. Segment Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.06% or 59,366 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 9.16 million shares.