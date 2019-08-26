Bok Finl (BOKF) Shareholder Aqr Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position; As Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) Market Value Rose, Holder Clear Harbor Asset Management Decreased Its Holding by $364,104

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bok Finl Corp (BOKF) by 82.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc sold 19,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% . The hedge fund held 4,029 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $329,000, down from 23,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bok Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $75.42. About 98,226 shares traded. BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) has declined 15.01% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BOKF News: 23/05/2018 – BOK: CPI TO BE IN MID-1% RANGE FOR SOME TIME; 23/03/2018 – BOK Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – BOK: INFLATION FOR THIS YR WILL BE SLIGHTLY BELOW LEVEL PROJECTED IN JAN; 23/05/2018 – BOK: CPI TO GRADUALLY APPROACH TARGET IN 2H; 26/04/2018 – BOK FINANCIAL CORP BOKF.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $106 FROM $100; 21/03/2018 – S.KOREA PARLIAMENT ENDORSES BOK LEE REAPPOINTMENT AFTER HEARING; 29/05/2018 – BOK Financial Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 5; 14/03/2018 – BOK Financial at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 12/03/2018 – BOK Financial Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 19/03/2018 – BOK BOARD MEMBER LEE: GOVT’S EXTRA BUDGET PROPOSAL SHOULDN’T AFFECT MONETARY POLICY

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 4,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 36,105 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82M, down from 40,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Gallagher Arthur J & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $88.38. About 475,351 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Doesn’t Disclose Financial Terms of Deal; 08/04/2018 – Chicago Cubs and Gallagher Announce “Gallagher Way”; 12/04/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER – AGREED TO MULTI-YEAR STRATEGIC BUSINESS, MARKETING PARTNERSHIP WITH 2018-19 SEASON AS OFFICIAL TITLE SPONSOR OF PREMIERSHIP RUGBY; 02/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Buys ClearPoint Financial; 12/03/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 16/04/2018 – AJG Capital Completes Construction and Sales of Newton Gardens Condominium in the Heart of the Village of Westbury; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Risk Services (NW) Ltd; 01/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER 1Q ADJ. REV. $1,192.7M; 10/05/2018 – Palladium Equity Partners Enters into Definitive Agreement to Sell Pronto Insurance to Arthur J. Gallagher & Co; 01/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER 1Q REV. $1.20B

Analysts await Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.82 EPS, up 5.13% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.78 per share. AJG’s profit will be $152.57M for 26.95 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82M and $493.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 17,103 shares to 17,503 shares, valued at $338,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 23,467 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $94.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 268,977 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $45.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 88,954 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.08, from 2.04 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.93 earnings per share, up 7.82% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.79 per share. BOKF’s profit will be $137.39 million for 9.77 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by BOK Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

