Bok Finl (BOKF) Position Held by Acadian Asset Management Llc; Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Has Boosted Its Position in Western Digital (WDC) by $907,968 as Stock Price Rose

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 41.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc bought 18,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 64,471 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10M, up from 45,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.62% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $52.66. About 3.50 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 15/03/2018 – Western Digital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Western Digital Continues to Drive Capacity and Improve TCO for Cloud and Enterprise Data Centers; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital’s Buybacks: Do They Mean NAND Is Doing Much Better Than Feared? — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital Targets At Least 50% of Repurchases for Rest of Current Fiscal Quarter; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Adj EPS $3.63; 16/05/2018 – WDC: Buy Of A Decade Now!; 12/04/2018 – Cloudian Appoints Michael Morgan as Chief Financial Officer as Company Enters Fourth Year of Record Growth; 03/04/2018 – Western Digital Enables the Evolution of Modern Workflows at NAB 2018; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – Western Dig: Get Set for NAND Supply Tightness, Says Baird — Barron’s Blog

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Bok Finl Corp (BOKF) by 38.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 18,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% . The institutional investor held 64,605 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.27 million, up from 46,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bok Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $73.47. About 145,221 shares traded. BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) has declined 15.01% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BOKF News: 26/04/2018 – BOK FINANCIAL CORP BOKF.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $102; 12/04/2018 – Rugby-Versatile Bok Goosen out of retirement for Cheetahs; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: IF OIL PRICE SURGES, IT WILL AFFECT KOREA INFLATION; 20/03/2018 – ANOTHER BOK BOARD MEMBER SAID DOWNSIDE RISK TO BOK’S INFLATION OUTLOOK MAY INCREASE -MINUTES; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: S. KOREA GDP TO RISE 3% IN 2018; 23/05/2018 – BOK: STRENGTHENING PROTECTIONISM DOWNSIDE RISK TO S.KOREA ECONOMY; 19/03/2018 – BOK member says $3.8 bln jobs package unlikely to affect monetary policy; 23/05/2018 – BOK: TO MONITOR MAJOR COUNTRIES’ MONETARY POLICICES; 16/05/2018 – South Korea Government to Open Net Dollar-Won Trading Volumes Every 6 Months From March 2019 — Finance Ministry, BOK; 11/04/2018 – BOK: TO CAREFULLY JUDGE IF NECESSARY TO ADJUST POLICY

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15B and $23.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 321,486 shares to 1.23M shares, valued at $102.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 12,857 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,200 shares, and cut its stake in Quinstreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST).

