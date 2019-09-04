Bok Finl (BOKF) Holder Skba Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake; P2 Capital Partners Holding in Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Decreased by $15.51 Million

Skba Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bok Finl Corp (BOKF) by 8.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc sold 13,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% . The institutional investor held 144,690 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.80 million, down from 158,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bok Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $74.55. About 132,164 shares traded. BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) has declined 15.01% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BOKF News: 23/03/2018 – BOK Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: PACE OF HHOLD DEBT GROWTH IS SLOWING; 23/05/2018 – BOK: WEAK JOB MARKET CONDITIONS A RISK TO S.KOREA ECONOMY; 23/05/2018 – LEE: BOK BOARD HELD RATES AS UNCERTAINTIES HIGH; 16/05/2018 – South Korea Expects Policy Shift to Boost Credibility of Local Currency Markets — Finance Ministry, BOK; 21/03/2018 – S.KOREA PARLIAMENT ENDORSES BOK LEE REAPPOINTMENT AFTER HEARING; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: TRUE EXTERNAL UNCERTAINTIES HAVE RECENTLY INCREASED; 26/04/2018 – BOK FINANCIAL CORP BOKF.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $106 FROM $100; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: IF OIL PRICE SURGES, IT WILL AFFECT KOREA INFLATION; 21/03/2018 – BOK LEE: WILL CLOSELY MONITOR MARKETS, CAPITAL FLOW

P2 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc sold 143,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 1.48 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.88M, down from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $95.26. About 394,088 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Rev $615.3M; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Nexstar Media Group Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC; 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M; 06/04/2018 – NEXSTAR BROADCASTING INC – RESPONDS TO STATEMENTS MADE BY FORMER WHTM EMPLOYEE REGARDING HER SEPARATION FROM STATION; 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Net $47.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Services Group has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Capital Invsts stated it has 2.20 million shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa reported 0.11% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 5,550 shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Parametric Portfolio Lc invested in 0.02% or 203,032 shares. Quantitative Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.27% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, a Brazil-based fund reported 16,391 shares. Legal & General Plc owns 21,596 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) or 8,907 shares. Sit Inv Assocs owns 32,800 shares. Mirae Asset Global Com Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 8,483 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 90,192 shares. Hound Partners Limited Liability Corp owns 1.26 million shares.

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 145% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Market Volatility Impact Nexstar Media Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NXST) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nexstar Media Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T (T) Inks New Content Carriage Agreement With Starz – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.51 earnings per share, down 28.77% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.12 per share. NXST’s profit will be $65.89M for 15.77 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.34% EPS growth.

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 1.43M shares to 4.79M shares, valued at $70.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 213,505 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.32M shares, and has risen its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Co.

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13 million and $622.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 91,500 shares to 95,550 shares, valued at $9.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) by 50,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.08, from 2.04 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold BOKF shares while 63 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 27.83 million shares or 2.24% more from 27.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Inc Md stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Wells Fargo Co Mn reported 131,581 shares. 36 are owned by Pathstone Family Office Lc. Van Berkom Assocs accumulated 0.04% or 15,403 shares. Financial Bank Of Mellon accumulated 213,430 shares or 0% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.01% invested in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) for 9,751 shares. First Personal Service has 0% invested in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) for 68 shares. Invesco owns 68,717 shares. Sei Co owns 77,073 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability, Georgia-based fund reported 19 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York invested in 3,511 shares or 0% of the stock. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Aqr Capital Mgmt Lc owns 4,029 shares. Plante Moran Ltd Liability Com reported 66 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Bancshares reported 1,191 shares.

More notable recent BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “BOK Financial completes CoBiz acquisition Nasdaq:BOKF – GlobeNewswire” published on October 01, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “BOK Financial Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “BOK Financial adds new wealth management capabilities with key hires – GlobeNewswire” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BOK Financial Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

Analysts await BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 earnings per share, up 7.26% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.79 per share. BOKF’s profit will be $136.68M for 9.71 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by BOK Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.52% negative EPS growth.