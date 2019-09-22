BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) and UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) Comparing side by side

BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) and UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) have been rivals in the Regional – Southwest Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOK Financial Corporation 80 3.39 N/A 6.62 12.64 UMB Financial Corporation 65 3.30 N/A 3.86 17.67

In table 1 we can see BOK Financial Corporation and UMB Financial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. UMB Financial Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to BOK Financial Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. BOK Financial Corporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOK Financial Corporation 0.00% 11% 1.2% UMB Financial Corporation 0.00% 8.7% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.23 shows that BOK Financial Corporation is 23.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. UMB Financial Corporation’s 9.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.91 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for BOK Financial Corporation and UMB Financial Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BOK Financial Corporation 0 2 1 2.33 UMB Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

BOK Financial Corporation has an average target price of $89.67, and a 10.84% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both BOK Financial Corporation and UMB Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 40.9% and 89.9% respectively. Insiders held 0.8% of BOK Financial Corporation shares. Comparatively, 0.8% are UMB Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BOK Financial Corporation -0.31% 9.98% -3.13% -1.66% -15.01% 14.11% UMB Financial Corporation 1.29% 3.99% -0.9% 7.45% -4.22% 11.96%

For the past year BOK Financial Corporation was more bullish than UMB Financial Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors BOK Financial Corporation beats UMB Financial Corporation.

BOK Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, operates BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, treasury and cash management services, and customer risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers. This segment also operates TransFund electronic funds network. The Consumer Banking segment provides lending and deposit services to small business customers through the retail branch network; and mortgage banking services. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary, private banking, and investment advisory services; and brokerage and trading services, as well as underwrites state and municipal securities. The company provides commercial loans, such as loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchases of equipment, and other needs of commercial customers; and service, healthcare, wholesale/retail sector, and energy sector loans. It also offers commercial real estate loans for the construction of buildings or other enhancements to real estate and property held by borrowers for investment purposes; and residential mortgage, personal, and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides automated teller machines (ATM), call center, and Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2015, it operated 2,021 TransFund ATM locations. BOK Financial Corporation was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

UMB Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through three segments: Bank, Institutional Investment Management, and Asset Servicing. The Bank segment offers a range of banking services to commercial, retail, government, and correspondent bank customers through its branches, call center, Internet banking, and ATM network. Its services comprise traditional commercial and consumer banking, treasury management, leasing, foreign exchange, merchant bankcard, wealth management, brokerage, insurance, capital markets, investment banking, corporate trust, and correspondent banking. The Institutional Investment Management segment offers equity and fixed income investment strategies in the intermediary and institutional markets through mutual funds, traditional separate accounts, and sub-advisory relationships. The Asset Servicing segment provides various investment products comprising mutual funds, alternative investments, and managed accounts for the asset management industry. Its services comprise fund administration, fund accounting, investor services, transfer agency, distribution, marketing, custody, alternative investment services, managed account services, and collective and multiple-series trust services. The company operates through a network of branches and offices in the states of Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Indiana, Utah, Minnesota, California, and Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.