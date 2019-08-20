BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) is a company in the Regional – Southwest Banks industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BOK Financial Corporation has 40.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 57.50% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.8% of BOK Financial Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.73% of all Regional – Southwest Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have BOK Financial Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOK Financial Corporation 0.00% 11.00% 1.20% Industry Average 30.58% 10.59% 1.20%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares BOK Financial Corporation and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio BOK Financial Corporation N/A 82 12.64 Industry Average 119.78M 391.68M 14.30

BOK Financial Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio BOK Financial Corporation is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for BOK Financial Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BOK Financial Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.00 2.71

With average price target of $92, BOK Financial Corporation has a potential upside of 20.04%. As a group, Regional – Southwest Banks companies have a potential upside of 104.12%. BOK Financial Corporation’s strong average rating and high probable upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of BOK Financial Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BOK Financial Corporation -0.31% 9.98% -3.13% -1.66% -15.01% 14.11% Industry Average 2.89% 4.06% 5.17% 6.79% 6.97% 14.33%

For the past year BOK Financial Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.23 shows that BOK Financial Corporation is 23.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, BOK Financial Corporation’s competitors have beta of 0.97 which is 2.92% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

BOK Financial Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

BOK Financial Corporation’s competitors beat on 6 of the 5 factors BOK Financial Corporation.

BOK Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, operates BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, treasury and cash management services, and customer risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers. This segment also operates TransFund electronic funds network. The Consumer Banking segment provides lending and deposit services to small business customers through the retail branch network; and mortgage banking services. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary, private banking, and investment advisory services; and brokerage and trading services, as well as underwrites state and municipal securities. The company provides commercial loans, such as loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchases of equipment, and other needs of commercial customers; and service, healthcare, wholesale/retail sector, and energy sector loans. It also offers commercial real estate loans for the construction of buildings or other enhancements to real estate and property held by borrowers for investment purposes; and residential mortgage, personal, and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides automated teller machines (ATM), call center, and Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2015, it operated 2,021 TransFund ATM locations. BOK Financial Corporation was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.