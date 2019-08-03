Bok Financial (BOKF) Valuation Declined While George Kaiser Family Foundation Trimmed Its Position; Glenmede Trust Company Na Has Decreased Its Voya Finl (VOYA) Position as Stock Price Rose

George Kaiser Family Foundation decreased its stake in Bok Financial Corp (BOKF) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. George Kaiser Family Foundation sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% . The institutional investor held 2.97M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241.89 million, down from 3.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation who had been investing in Bok Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $78.7. About 93,591 shares traded. BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) has declined 15.01% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BOKF News: 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: EMERGING MARKET ROUT UNLIKELY TO AFFECT KOREA ECONOMY; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: DON’T SEE POSSIBILITY OF STAGFLATION IN KOREA; 23/05/2018 – LEE: BOK BOARD HELD RATES AS UNCERTAINTIES HIGH; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: BOARD TO MAINTAIN ACCOMMODATIVE POLICY; 17/05/2018 – BOK Financial Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 24; 14/03/2018 – BOK Financial at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 23/05/2018 – BOK: TO MONITOR MAJOR COUNTRIES’ MONETARY POLICICES; 20/03/2018 – ANOTHER BOK BOARD MEMBER SAID DOWNSIDE RISK TO BOK’S INFLATION OUTLOOK MAY INCREASE -MINUTES; 11/04/2018 – BOK: TO MONITOR TRADE CONDITIONS WITH MAJOR COUNTRIES; 07/03/2018 – BOK Financial Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for Mar. 14-15

Glenmede Trust Company Na decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 29.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na sold 19,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The institutional investor held 45,358 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, down from 64,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.75. About 1.40M shares traded or 10.59% up from the average. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 17/05/2018 – Voya Financial Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ratings To European CLO Deal Voya Euro CLO I; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 29/03/2018 – Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR) Dividend Declaration; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2018-1 Ltd. Notes Ratings; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL TO BUY PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2018-1, Ltd./LLC; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns 7 Prelim Rtgs To Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd; 08/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank AG Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 30/04/2018 – Voya Small Company Adds ACI Worldwide, Exits MB Financial

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 13,445 shares to 15,542 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,898 shares, and has risen its stake in Gqg Emerging Markets Equity Fund.

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, up 30.09% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $210.61 million for 9.14 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Na holds 45,358 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 378,688 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 1.27 million shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Caxton Associates Limited Partnership owns 1.45% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 200,000 shares. Huber Mngmt Ltd, a California-based fund reported 114,699 shares. Penn Management Co Incorporated owns 31,456 shares. Fil Ltd owns 0.09% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 1.11M shares. New Jersey-based Prudential Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). 261,140 are held by California State Teachers Retirement System. Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 141,403 shares stake. Zweig stated it has 46,000 shares. New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.01% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 26,817 shares. Gulf Intl National Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 40,769 shares. Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers has 0% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $172,282 activity. $51,255 worth of stock was bought by POLLITT BYRON H JR on Friday, May 31. TRIPODI JOSEPH V bought 1,500 shares worth $74,175.

Analysts await BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.93 EPS, up 7.82% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.79 per share. BOKF’s profit will be $137.90 million for 10.19 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by BOK Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.08, from 2.04 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold BOKF shares while 63 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 27.83 million shares or 2.24% more from 27.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential holds 10,715 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 152 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comml Bank Of America De holds 337,757 shares. Pnc Financial Serv Grp Inc Inc holds 15,043 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). 21,133 are owned by Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP accumulated 0.02% or 750,691 shares. Sei Invs Communications reported 77,073 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 710,902 shares. 31,318 are owned by Ubs Asset Management Americas. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 21,170 shares. Utah Retirement has 0.01% invested in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) for 6,145 shares. 298 are held by Ftb Advisors. 9,875 are owned by Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $257,490 activity.

