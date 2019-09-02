Bok Financial (BOKF) Stock Declined While George Kaiser Family Foundation Has Decreased Holding by $40.50 Million; Greenhaven Associates Lowered Pulte Group (PHM) Stake as Stock Rose

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (PHM) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 58,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The hedge fund held 6.84 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.20M, down from 6.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $33.8. About 2.19M shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 45C; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice Pres, Human Re; 10/05/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.09/SHR; 26/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in PulteGroup; 16/05/2018 – PulteGroup CDS Widens 16 Bps, Most in 13 Months; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 24/04/2018 – Homebuilder PulteGroup’s quarterly profit jumps 87 pct; 10/05/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.09 Per Share

George Kaiser Family Foundation decreased its stake in Bok Financial Corp (BOKF) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. George Kaiser Family Foundation sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% . The institutional investor held 2.97 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241.89 million, down from 3.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation who had been investing in Bok Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $76.14. About 98,434 shares traded. BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) has declined 15.01% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BOKF News: 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: S.KOREA INFLATION IN 2019 WILL BE SIMILAR TO 2018; 16/05/2018 – BOK LEE CITES JOB MARKET, TRADE CONFICTS AS RISKS: ETODAY; 30/04/2018 – BOK Financial Achieves “Outstanding” Rating for Community Reinvestment from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: SEE LITTLE LIKELIHOOD OF S.KOREA GETTING CURRENCY MANIPULATOR LABEL BY U.S; 12/03/2018 – BOK Financial Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 23/05/2018 – BOK: S.KOREA JOB GROWTH SLOWED; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: WON STRENGTH COULD LESSEN RATE HIKE ROOM IN SOME WAYS; 09/05/2018 – Rugby-Bok blow as Marx ruled out of June series against England; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: CLOSELY MONITORING HHOLD DEBT GROWTH; 23/05/2018 – BOK: INFLATION TO APPROACH TARGET LEVEL IN SECOND HALF

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.08, from 2.04 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold BOKF shares while 63 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 27.83 million shares or 2.24% more from 27.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Da Davidson & has 0% invested in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) for 2,833 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 0.01% invested in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) for 42,654 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 1,932 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) for 254,262 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Co has 0% invested in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) for 4,029 shares. Pinnacle holds 1,575 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Quebec – Canada-based Van Berkom & Assoc has invested 0.04% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Credit Suisse Ag holds 29,153 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Asset Mngmt One invested 0% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Ameriprise Financial holds 0.01% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) for 392,543 shares. Jefferies Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 7,229 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag stated it has 0% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). United Advisers Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) for 2,991 shares. 2,741 were reported by Cibc Asset. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 52,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 EPS, up 7.26% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.79 per share. BOKF’s profit will be $133.60 million for 9.91 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by BOK Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.52% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.92 EPS, down 8.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.01 per share. PHM’s profit will be $249.43M for 9.18 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 170 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 223.45 million shares or 4.20% less from 233.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leavell Management Inc holds 0.03% or 10,500 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 9,482 shares. Mason Street Advisors Lc reported 0.02% stake. Srb holds 0.07% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 26,311 shares. City Hldgs owns 107 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Riverhead Management Ltd Liability invested in 320,685 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Hsbc Public Ltd Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 668,098 shares. Bb&T Llc invested in 0.01% or 19,188 shares. California Employees Retirement has 669,785 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.02% or 825,658 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.02% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Millennium Management Ltd owns 1.39 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Franklin Res accumulated 15,473 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 11,483 shares. Envestnet Asset Management has 260,641 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

