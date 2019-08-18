Bok Financial (BOKF) Shareholder Pinnacle Holdings Raised Its Stake by $95.01 Million as Stock Declined; As American Express Co (AXP) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Rk Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding

Rk Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 13.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc sold 8,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 58,160 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36M, down from 67,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $124.63. About 2.34M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise Platforms Card Members Use to Manage Accounts; 12/03/2018 – EVERCOMPLIANT REPORTS INVESTMENT FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS VENTURES; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX EXPECTS TO CONTINUE GROWING ONLINE SAVINGS UNIT; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino to Assume Role From David Fabricant, Acting Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Office; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.6B; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 15/05/2018 – American Express Total Card Member Loans, U.S. Consumer and Small Business, Were $64.5 Billion for April; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Average Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 18/04/2018 – American Express “off to a good start” in new financial year

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased its stake in Bok Financial (BOKF) by 284.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc bought 1,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% . The hedge fund held 1,575 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.45 million, up from 410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Bok Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.57B market cap company. The stock increased 2.95% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $78.18. About 115,909 shares traded. BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) has declined 15.01% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BOKF News: 20/03/2018 – BOK LEE: UNCERTAINTIES SURROUNDING S.KOREA ECONOMY HIGH; 23/05/2018 – BOK: INFLATION TO APPROACH TARGET LEVEL IN SECOND HALF; 25/04/2018 – BOK Financial 1Q Net Interest Rev $219.7M; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: RISING OIL PRICES TO HAVE LIMITED IMPACT ON S.KOREA ECONOMY FOR NOW; 16/05/2018 – South Korea Expects Policy Shift to Boost Credibility of Local Currency Markets — Finance Ministry, BOK; 23/05/2018 – BOK: TO CAREFULLY JUDGE WHETHER NECESSARY TO ADJUST POLICY; 07/05/2018 – Fox 23 Oklahoma: Source: OSU to play at BOK Center, Vikings’ home; 11/04/2018 – Korea Decision-Day Guide: Focus on BOK’s Latest Views on Economy; 23/05/2018 – BOK: DELAYED IMPROVEMENT IN EMPLOYMENT A RISK TO GROWTH; 19/03/2018 – BOK BOARD MEMBER LEE: GOVT’S EXTRA BUDGET PROPOSAL SHOULDN’T AFFECT MONETARY POLICY

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 31,338 are owned by Laffer. The California-based Everett Harris And Ca has invested 0.03% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Norman Fields Gottscho Mgmt reported 41,087 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab owns 0.8% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 740,257 shares. Lincoln Ltd Liability invested 0.54% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Wisconsin Limited Liability holds 3.31% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 34,000 shares. Martin Investment Ltd Liability Co reported 105,518 shares. Moreover, Noesis Cap Mangement has 0% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 106,114 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Field & Main Bank stated it has 0.06% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Grp Ltd Com holds 0.45% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 19,565 shares. Mcf Advsr owns 1,204 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Geode Cap invested in 8.68 million shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares holds 0.09% or 512,645 shares in its portfolio. Soros Fund has invested 0.14% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.98 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Rk Asset Management Llc, which manages about $126.17M and $104.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Natl Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 80,768 shares to 131,368 shares, valued at $7.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

