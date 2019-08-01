Bok Financial (BOKF) Shareholder George Kaiser Family Foundation Has Trimmed Its Position as Stock Price Declined; As Micron Technology (MU) Share Value Rose, Dalal Street Has Increased Position by $47.25 Million

George Kaiser Family Foundation decreased its stake in Bok Financial Corp (BOKF) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. George Kaiser Family Foundation sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% . The institutional investor held 2.97 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241.89 million, down from 3.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation who had been investing in Bok Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $80.21. About 48,450 shares traded. BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) has declined 15.01% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BOKF News: 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: JOB WEAKNESS DUE TO VARIOUS FACTORS; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: WILL CONTINUE TO STABILIZE MARKETS IF NEEDED; 17/05/2018 – Emerging Market Rout Spares Korea Bonds on Dovish BOK Signal; 11/04/2018 – BOK: TO WATCH TRADE CONDITIONS WITH OTHER COUNTRIES; 07/03/2018 – BOK Financial Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for Mar. 14-15; 30/05/2018 – S. Korea BOK June Business Confidence Survey at 80 (Table); 16/05/2018 – BOK LEE CITES JOB MARKET, TRADE CONFICTS AS RISKS: ETODAY; 11/04/2018 – BOK: KOREA INVESTMENT WILL SLOW; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: RECENT DECISION TO DISCLOSE FX INTERVENTION DETAILS WON’T BE MISUSED BY SPECULATIVE INVESTORS; 23/05/2018 – Traders Looking for July Hike Clues as BOK Gathers: Markets Live

Dalal Street Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 210.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalal Street Llc bought 1.15M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 1.70M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.23M, up from 546,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalal Street Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $43.86. About 18.77 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships Industry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 20/03/2018 – AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO Ba1, OUTLOOK POSITI; 30/05/2018 – Memory-Chip Market Fears Flip Micron 6% During Trading Day; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote `Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Stor; 17/05/2018 – Micron Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 05/03/2018 Micron Technology to Host Analyst and Investor Event; 23/03/2018 – Tech Today: Cutting Micron, Waiting for Dropbox, Scrutinizing Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 31/05/2018 – CORRECTED-MICRON TECHNOLOGY SHARES DOWN 3.3 PCT PREMARKET; MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL WEIGHT (CORRECTS

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $257,490 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.08, from 2.04 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold BOKF shares while 63 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 27.83 million shares or 2.24% more from 27.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Prudential Fincl has 0% invested in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) for 10,715 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.02% or 120,000 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Wedge Management L Lp Nc has 0.01% invested in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Earnest Limited Liability invested in 4 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) for 52,300 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 0.01% invested in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) for 2,494 shares. Invesco Limited owns 68,717 shares. Two Sigma Limited Com invested in 0% or 2,678 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Company Ny reported 3,511 shares. Tower Research Limited Com (Trc) holds 0% or 487 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Comerica Bancorp owns 23,972 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 15,284 shares. Federated Inc Pa holds 0% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) or 39 shares.

Analysts await BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.93 EPS, up 7.82% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.79 per share. BOKF’s profit will be $137.90M for 10.39 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by BOK Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.