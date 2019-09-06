Bok Financial (BOKF) Shareholder George Kaiser Family Foundation Cut Holding as Share Price Declined; Fortress Investment Group Has Lowered Stake in Marathon Pete (MPC) by $1.61 Million

George Kaiser Family Foundation decreased its stake in Bok Financial Corp (BOKF) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. George Kaiser Family Foundation sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% . The institutional investor held 2.97M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241.89 million, down from 3.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation who had been investing in Bok Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $77.24. About 15,440 shares traded. BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) has declined 15.01% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BOKF News: 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: CAPITAL FLOW MORE DEPENDENT ON ECONOMY FUNDAMENTALS; 01/05/2018 – VP Kymes Gifts 700 Of BOK Financial Corp; 23/05/2018 – BOK: TO CAREFULLY JUDGE WHETHER NECESSARY TO ADJUST POLICY; 20/03/2018 – BOK LEE: S.KOREA ECONOMY CONTINUES STEADY GROWTH; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: SEES LITTLE POSSIBILITY OF FX MANIPULATOR LABEL; 23/05/2018 – BOK: INFLATION TO APPROACH TARGET LEVEL IN SECOND HALF; 23/05/2018 – BOK: STRENGTHENING PROTECTIONISM DOWNSIDE RISK TO S.KOREA ECONOMY; 16/05/2018 – South Korea Government to Open Net Dollar-Won Trading Volumes Every 3 Months From Late 2019 — Finance Ministry, BOK; 20/03/2018 – ANOTHER BOK BOARD MEMBER SAID DOWNSIDE RISK TO BOK’S INFLATION OUTLOOK MAY INCREASE -MINUTES; 23/05/2018 – BOK: GROWTH EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH APRIL PROJECTION

Fortress Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 27,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 217,250 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.00 million, down from 244,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fortress Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $52.02. About 1.63M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 19/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND GOVERNOR CARNEY SAYS l AM SURE THERE WILL BE SOME DIFFERENCES OF VIEW AT MAY MPC MEETING; 22/03/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE BRINGS MPC MEETING FORWARD TO APRIL 11 FROM APRIL 30; 07/03/2018 – POLISH CENTRAL BANK COMMENTS IN STATEMENT AFTER MPC MEETING; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – RESULT OF OFFERING; 28/03/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK STATEMENT: SAYS RISKS TO INFLATION OUTLOOK HAVE SUBSIDED SOMEWHAT SINCE PREVIOUS MPC; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 4th Update; 30/04/2018 – Headquarters of Combined Marathon Petroleum-Andeavor to be located in Findlay, Ohio; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s, Valero’s Texas City, Texas refineries lose power; 10/05/2018 – BOE May Minutes: MPC Voted 7-2 to Maintain Bank Rate at 0.5%; 22/03/2018 – Incident News: Marathon Petroleum Co, Mississippi River MM140

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.08, from 2.04 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold BOKF shares while 63 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 27.83 million shares or 2.24% more from 27.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Inv Technologies owns 400 shares. Aristotle Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 2.76M shares. Comm Retail Bank stated it has 2,646 shares. Citadel Advisors Llc reported 7,001 shares stake. Acadian Asset Management Ltd accumulated 64,605 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 21,170 shares. Moreover, Sei Invests has 0.02% invested in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) for 77,073 shares. Earnest Prns Limited Liability holds 0% or 4 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Financial Bank owns 6,436 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Us Natl Bank De holds 0% or 3,538 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset holds 3,524 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Two Sigma Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Ftb Advisors invested in 0% or 298 shares.

Analysts await BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 EPS, up 7.26% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.79 per share. BOKF’s profit will be $136.69M for 10.06 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by BOK Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.52% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.