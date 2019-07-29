Bok Financial (BOKF) Share Value Declined While George Kaiser Family Foundation Lowered Its Stake; Dowling & Yahnke Holds Stake in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 205.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 885 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,315 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750,000, up from 430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $527.63. About 459,139 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13

George Kaiser Family Foundation decreased its stake in Bok Financial Corp (BOKF) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. George Kaiser Family Foundation sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.97M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241.89 million, down from 3.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation who had been investing in Bok Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.97B market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $83.51. About 234,192 shares traded or 49.81% up from the average. BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) has declined 22.29% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BOKF News: 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: WILL MONITOR OIL PRICE’S IMPACT ON KOREA ECONOMY; 20/03/2018 – BOK LEE: UNCERTAINTIES SURROUNDING S.KOREA ECONOMY HIGH; 11/04/2018 – Korea Decision-Day Guide: Focus on BOK’s Latest Views on Economy; 17/05/2018 – Emerging Market Rout Spares Korea Bonds on Dovish BOK Signal; 11/04/2018 – ALL 16 ECONOMISTS SURVEYED FORECAST NO CHANGE IN BOK RATE; 20/03/2018 – BOK LEE: WILL KEEP POLICY ACCOMMODATIVE FOR NOW; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: S. KOREA GDP TO RISE 3% IN 2018; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: C.BANK WILL CONTINUE TO TAKE NECESSARY ACTION TO STABILIZE FX MARKET AS NEEDED; 25/04/2018 – BOK FINANCIAL SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 22%-23%; 16/03/2018 – DAEJEON, South Korea — Shareholders of KT&G approved the reappointment of CEO Baek Bok-in at a meeting Friday, showing trust in the controversial figure, despite his being mired in allegations of accounting irregularities. The South Korean tobacco maker said 76

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $257,490 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.08, from 2.04 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold BOKF shares while 63 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 27.83 million shares or 2.24% more from 27.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Penn Capital Com has 0.18% invested in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 213,430 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 6,070 shares or 0% of the stock. Farmers Comml Bank holds 44 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans accumulated 174,468 shares. The Illinois-based Lsv Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Artisan Lp owns 929,036 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Sei Invs has 77,073 shares. 66 were reported by Plante Moran Financial Advisors Limited Liability. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 2,494 shares. Wellington Management Gru Llp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 685,412 shares. 37,581 were reported by Stifel. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus reported 0% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF).

More notable recent BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UPDATE: DA Davidson Upgrades BOK Financial (BOKF) to Buy – StreetInsider.com” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Financial Sector Update for 07/24/2019: BOKF,NAVI,OLBK,WSBC,NDAQ – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “BOK Financial’s Private Bank is changing its name to Private Wealth – GlobeNewswire” on September 25, 2018. More interesting news about BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cullen/Frost (CFR) Down Despite In-Line Q2 Earnings, Costs Up – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Loan Growth to Support Navient’s (NAVI) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.93 earnings per share, up 7.82% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.79 per share. BOKF’s profit will be $137.90 million for 10.82 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by BOK Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $23.09 million activity. Shares for $2.65 million were sold by Myriam Curet on Tuesday, July 23. GUTHART GARY S had sold 28,152 shares worth $14.65M on Monday, February 4.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,348 shares to 38,651 shares, valued at $10.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 5,777 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,101 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).