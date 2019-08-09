Bok Financial (BOKF) Holder George Kaiser Family Foundation Trimmed Position by $40.50 Million as Share Value Declined; Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Raised Its Holding in Comcast (CMCSA) as Shares Declined

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 87,982 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 4.35 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.21 million, up from 4.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $42.72. About 6.20 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 21/05/2018 – UK government does not intend to block Comcast-Sky deal; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST- INTENDING TO MAKE FURTHER COMMITMENT NOT TO ACQUIRE ANY MAJORITY INTEREST IN ANY NEWSPAPERS IN UK FOR 5 YEARS, TO HELP ENSURE MEDIA PLURALITY IS SUSTAINED; 14/03/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CO. NBC-OWNED STATION NBC 5/KXAS-TV ANNOUNCED DEAL TO ACCELERATE REPACKING OF STATION’S 600 MHZ SPECTRUM IN NORTH TEXAS, SURROUNDING AREAS; 23/05/2018 – CMCSA, FOX, DIS: Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 19/04/2018 – Independence Health Group and Comcast Form Partnership Aimed at Creating New, Patient Care Technology and Communications Platform; 01/05/2018 – Comcast to Participate in MoffettNathanson Investor Conference; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO ADVANCE BILL TO RETAIN 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 16/04/2018 – Digi Music News: Comcast Is Threatening Costly `Paid Prioritization’ Surcharges Against Netflix; 09/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER, COMCAST’S ROBERTS AREN’T COMMUNICATING: CNBC

George Kaiser Family Foundation decreased its stake in Bok Financial Corp (BOKF) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. George Kaiser Family Foundation sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% . The institutional investor held 2.97 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241.89M, down from 3.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation who had been investing in Bok Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $79.82. About 95,585 shares traded. BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) has declined 15.01% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BOKF News: 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: FX INTERVENTION POLICY UNCHANGED; 11/04/2018 – Korea Decision-Day Guide: Focus on BOK’s Latest Views on Economy; 11/04/2018 – BOK: TO MONITOR TRADE CONDITIONS WITH MAJOR COUNTRIES; 23/05/2018 – BOK: S.KOREA GROWTH ON FORESEEN PATH; 25/04/2018 – BOK Financial 1Q Net Interest Rev $219.7M; 11/04/2018 – BOK: S.KOREA CONSUMPTION TO RECOVER STEADILY; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: WILL CONTINUE TO STABILIZE MARKETS IF NEEDED; 26/04/2018 – BOK FINANCIAL CORP BOKF.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $102; 25/04/2018 – BOK official says economic cooperation with N. Korea will boost consumer sentiment; 23/05/2018 – BOK: INFLATION TO APPROACH TARGET LEVEL IN SECOND HALF

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crh Medical Corp by 402,140 shares to 4.72 million shares, valued at $12.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 59,446 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,938 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Analysts await BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.93 earnings per share, up 7.82% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.79 per share. BOKF’s profit will be $142.34 million for 10.34 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by BOK Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

