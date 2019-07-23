Bok Financial (BOKF) Holder George Kaiser Family Foundation Trimmed Position by $40.50 Million; As Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Shares Rose, Fortress Investment Group Decreased Position

Fortress Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 84,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 673,628 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.98M, down from 758,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fortress Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $37.66. About 1.48 million shares traded or 55.50% up from the average. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 13.07% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES-WITH CLOSING OF DEAL, ELDORADO TO BUY OPERATING ASSETS OF THESE PROPERTIES, LEASE REAL ESTATE VIA NEW MASTER LEASE; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – NEW ELDORADO MASTER LEASE HAS 15 YEAR INITIAL TERM AND FOUR 5 YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE 8% TO 10% ACCRETIVE; 25/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Fincl Officer William Clifford’s Retirement; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure 1Q Profit Rises 3%; CFO To Retire; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – TROPICANA ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL TROPICANA’S REAL ESTATE TO GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES; 16/04/2018 – The companies said Icahn would sell six out of eight properties to Gaming and Leisure Properties for $1.21 billion. The deal did not include the Aruba or Caribbean properties, which will be sold later; 25/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE: CFO RETIREMENT; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Funds From Operations $121.9M; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO AND GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES TO PAY TROPICANA FEE OF $92.5 MLN

George Kaiser Family Foundation decreased its stake in Bok Financial Corp (BOKF) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. George Kaiser Family Foundation sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.97M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241.89M, down from 3.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation who had been investing in Bok Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $77.56. About 169,825 shares traded or 14.95% up from the average. BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) has declined 22.29% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BOKF News: 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: TODAY’S DECISION WAS UNANIMOUS; 23/05/2018 – BOK: RECOVERY IN S.KOREA CONSUMPTION TO CONTINUE; 26/04/2018 – S. Korea BOK May Business Confidence Survey at 81 (Table); 11/04/2018 – BOK: CPI TO BE IN MID 1% RANGE FOR SOME TIME; 20/03/2018 – BOK LEE: EXTRA BUDGET CAN PLAY ROLE IN SOLVING YOUTH JOB ISSUE; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: S. KOREA GDP TO RISE 3% IN 2018; 21/03/2018 – BOK LEE: SEES LITTLE IMPACT ON MARKETS FROM FED HIKE; 21/03/2018 – BOK LEE: DON’T SEE CAPITAL OUTFLOW ON RATE GAP IN RECENT MOVES; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: NOVEMBER RATE DECISION HAD EFFECT IN REINING IN H’HOLD DEBT GROWTH; 24/05/2018 – BOK Financial at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today

More notable recent BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Share Price Has Gained 45% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in the Offing for Raymond James (RJF) in Q3 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “BOK Financial receives regulatory approval for CoBiz acquisition – GlobeNewswire” on August 23, 2018. More interesting news about BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “BOK Financial completes CoBiz acquisition Nasdaq:BOKF – GlobeNewswire” published on October 01, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BOK Financial announces Sue Hermann Director Corporate Communications – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 07, 2019.

Analysts await BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 2.29% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.75 per share. BOKF’s profit will be $127.90M for 10.83 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by BOK Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $257,490 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.08, from 2.04 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold BOKF shares while 63 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 27.83 million shares or 2.24% more from 27.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Service reported 0% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 120,000 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Strs Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.01% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) or 42,654 shares. 6,145 were reported by Utah Retirement. Millennium Lc has 254,262 shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) for 750,691 shares. Vanguard Gp Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) for 2,077 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) for 29,153 shares. Parametrica Management holds 0.52% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) for 3,034 shares. 16 were accumulated by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Panagora Asset Inc reported 3,524 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 776 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California-based Franklin Resource has invested 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Hsbc Public Ltd has 27,053 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Management Lc holds 806,707 shares. Connable Office, Michigan-based fund reported 8,160 shares. Schroder Mngmt Group holds 0% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 71,905 shares. The New York-based Bamco has invested 1.69% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). 6,700 are held by Css Limited Il. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership owns 54,934 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mckinley Capital Delaware invested in 33,676 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Schnieders Mngmt Ltd reported 7,200 shares stake. Principal Financial Gp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 0.53% stake. State Street accumulated 0.01% or 4.32M shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 189,289 shares.

More notable recent Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on January 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Financial Officer Retirement – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Eldorado Resorts Completes Tropicana Entertainment Acquisition – Business Wire” with publication date: October 01, 2018.