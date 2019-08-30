Bok Financial (BOKF) Holder George Kaiser Family Foundation Trimmed Its Holding as Valuation Declined; As Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Stock Value Declined, Fiduciary Counselling Has Increased Holding

Fiduciary Counselling Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Counselling Inc bought 14,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 263,161 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93 million, up from 248,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $26.32. About 407,264 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

George Kaiser Family Foundation decreased its stake in Bok Financial Corp (BOKF) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. George Kaiser Family Foundation sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% . The institutional investor held 2.97M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241.89 million, down from 3.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation who had been investing in Bok Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $76.53. About 6,385 shares traded. BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) has declined 15.01% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BOKF News: 23/05/2018 – BOK: TO WATCH GEOPOLITICAL RISKS; 23/05/2018 – BOK: STRENGTHENING PROTECTIONISM DOWNSIDE RISK TO S.KOREA ECONOMY; 11/04/2018 – BOK chief says decision to keep rates steady was unanimous; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: FX RATE NOT THE ONLY FACTOR FOR MONETARY POLICY; 25/04/2018 – BOK FINANCIAL SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 22%-23%; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: TRUE EXTERNAL UNCERTAINTIES HAVE RECENTLY INCREASED; 11/04/2018 – BOK: CPI TO BE LOWER THAN PREV. 1.7% PROJECTION; 23/05/2018 – BOK to Stay Accommodative as Employment Market Sluggish: TOPLive; 11/04/2018 – BOK: KOREA INVESTMENT WILL SLOW; 23/03/2018 – BOK Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.08, from 2.04 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold BOKF shares while 63 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 27.83 million shares or 2.24% more from 27.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Techs Inc owns 0% invested in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) for 400 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Penn Cap Management Com Inc invested 0.18% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has 13,200 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.01% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) for 42,654 shares. Panagora Asset Management reported 3,524 shares. Stifel Financial holds 0.01% or 37,581 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd owns 279,563 shares. Artisan LP reported 929,036 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Commercial Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Huntington National Bank & Trust owns 0% invested in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) for 493 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.01% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Comerica Bancorporation stated it has 23,972 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) for 19 shares.

Analysts await BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.93 EPS, up 7.82% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.79 per share. BOKF’s profit will be $137.39M for 9.91 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by BOK Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everett Harris Communication Ca owns 95,709 shares. The Ohio-based Fort Washington Investment Advsr Inc Oh has invested 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested in 0.03% or 151,799 shares. Assets Mgmt Lc holds 0.28% or 65,000 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Lp has 0% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Old Second Bank Of Aurora stated it has 86,304 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Andra Ap reported 181,600 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gru Inc reported 299,511 shares. Stanley invested in 0.15% or 23,893 shares. Peoples has invested 0.74% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 308,730 are held by Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas. Sumitomo Life Ins Comm has invested 0.19% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). New England Rech Management reported 16,225 shares stake. Utd Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. Sun Life, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 63,302 shares.