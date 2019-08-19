Boise Cascade Ord (BCC) Holder Globeflex Capital LP Decreased Its Holding as Market Value Declined; Corbyn Investment Management Cut Its Stake in Emerson Electric (Emr) (EMR) by $401,268

Globeflex Capital LP decreased its stake in Boise Cascade Ord (BCC) by 47.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP sold 29,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.60% . The institutional investor held 33,018 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $884,000, down from 62,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Boise Cascade Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.68% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $30.22. About 329,979 shares traded or 13.42% up from the average. Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) has declined 35.63% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BCC News: 26/04/2018 – LANSON BCC SA LAN.PA : ESN/CM-CIC MARKET SOLUTIONS RAISES TO REDUCE FROM SELL; 02/05/2018 – Boise Cascade Agrees to Acquire Assets of Norman Distribution; 04/05/2018 – REG-Boise Cascade Company Reports 2018 First Quarter Net Income of $37.1 Million on Sales of $1.2 Billion; 11/04/2018 – BCC SAYS CASE FOR BANK OF ENGLAND TO RAISE INTEREST RATES FURTHER “IS LIMITED AT BEST”; 03/05/2018 – REG-Boise Cascade Company Announces Quarterly Dividend; 04/05/2018 – BOISE CASCADE CO – EXPECT CAPITAL SPENDING, EXCLUDING ACQUISITIONS, TO BE $75 MLN-$85 MLN DURING 2018; 08/03/2018 – DUP LEADER ARLENE FOSTER SPEAKS AT BCC CONFERENCE: LIVE; 08/03/2018 U.K. TRADE SECRETARY LIAM FOX SPEAKS AT BCC CONF.: LIVE; 19/03/2018 – BCC’s Thiru Sees U.K. Economy Locked Into Low-Growth Path (Video); 02/05/2018 – BOISE CASCADE CO. BOISE CASCADE REPORTS BUY OF NORMAN

Corbyn Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Emerson Electric (Emr) (EMR) by 12.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold 5,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 41,563 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, down from 47,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Emerson Electric (Emr) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $57.92. About 3.33 million shares traded or 4.17% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Brands Include Greenlee, Klauke; 27/03/2018 – POWELL, EMERSON SIGN OIL DEALS WITH SAUDI ARABIA; 05/03/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Statistical Dead Heat in PA 18th Congressional Special Election; 02/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Access Event Set By Stuart Frankel for May. 10; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Up About 13%; 30/04/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Tied Senate Race in Missouri for McCaskill and Hawley, and Right-to-Work Repeal; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Artesyn Embedded Technologies, Inc. CFR to B3, outlook stable; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRES IN MAY 2023, REPLACES A SIMILAR $3.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DATED APRIL 30, 2014; 29/05/2018 – US Senate Candidate/CA Pat Harris Tied for Second Place in Emerson Poll

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold BCC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 33.64 million shares or 2.86% less from 34.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Sector Pension Invest Board owns 35,765 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 31,978 shares. American Intll Inc reported 29,359 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communications reported 300 shares. Howe & Rusling holds 0% of its portfolio in Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) for 25 shares. Hartford Finance Inc owns 45 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bankshares Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC). Us Retail Bank De holds 22,315 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Globeflex L P, California-based fund reported 33,018 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors invested 0.01% in Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC). Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability Com reported 31,095 shares. James Invest Research reported 0.04% stake. Tci Wealth Advsr accumulated 59 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0% in Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC). 9,521 are owned by Paloma Prtn Management Co.

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98 billion and $473.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) by 18,359 shares to 43,811 shares, valued at $811,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 7,151 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,108 shares, and has risen its stake in Silverbow Resources Ord.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $80,932 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neville Rodie & Shaw owns 114,299 shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio. Carnegie Asset Limited Liability Com invested in 12,331 shares. Triangle Wealth Management invested in 0.76% or 21,270 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 55,036 shares. First Personal Financial Svcs stated it has 6,448 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Dearborn Ptnrs Ltd Com reported 7,700 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Acropolis Investment Limited Liability accumulated 19,703 shares. Veritable LP reported 33,966 shares. The New York-based Kepos Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.5% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Bonness Enter holds 1.93% or 43,500 shares in its portfolio. Ferguson Wellman has 0.87% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 372,412 shares. 17,525 were accumulated by Baldwin Brothers Ma. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 513,479 shares. Zevin Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 2.05% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

