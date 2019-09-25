Boise Cascade Company (BCC) Reaches $33.06 After 4.00% Up Move; Meritor, Inc. (MTOR) Covered By 1 Bulls

The stock of Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.67% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $33.06. About 243,426 shares traded. Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) has declined 35.63% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BCC News: 26/04/2018 – LANSON BCC SA LAN.PA : ESN/CM-CIC MARKET SOLUTIONS RAISES TO REDUCE FROM SELL; 04/05/2018 – BOISE CASCADE CO – EXPECT CAPITAL SPENDING, EXCLUDING ACQUISITIONS, TO BE $75 MLN-$85 MLN DURING 2018; 04/05/2018 – Boise Cascade Expects Modest Demand Growth for Its Products in 2018; 04/05/2018 – BOISE CASCADE 1Q EPS 94C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 45C; 26/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Reflectance Confocal Microscopy to Diagnose BCC; 08/03/2018 – DUP LEADER ARLENE FOSTER SPEAKS AT BCC CONFERENCE: LIVE; 04/05/2018 – Boise Cascade Sees Seasonally Stronger Sales Volumes in 2Q, 3Q; 08/03/2018 – U.K. SHADOW CHANCELLOR MCDONNELL SPEAKS AT BCC CONF.: LIVE; 02/05/2018 – BOISE CASCADE BUYING ASSETS OF NORMAN DISTRIBUTION; NO TERMS; 04/05/2018 – Boise Cascade 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $73.4MThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $1.29 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $34.38 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:BCC worth $51.56 million more.

Among 3 analysts covering Meritor (NYSE:MTOR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Meritor has $3000 highest and $2100 lowest target. $24’s average target is 30.72% above currents $18.36 stock price. Meritor had 7 analyst reports since May 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Monday, August 26. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Friday, August 16. On Thursday, September 12 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. See Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) latest ratings:

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $80,932 activity. The insider MATULA KRISTOPHER J bought 3,500 shares worth $80,932.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.29 billion. The Company’s Wood Products segment makes laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber, studs, and particleboards. It currently has negative earnings. This segmentÂ’s products are used primarily in new residential construction, residential repair-and-remodeling markets, and light commercial construction.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold Boise Cascade Company shares while 53 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 33.23 million shares or 1.22% less from 33.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sun Life Fincl stated it has 4,920 shares. First Mercantile holds 0.01% or 3,608 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts Service Com Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 43,694 shares. Sei Investments Com reported 37,631 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The reported 24,347 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC). 39,614 were reported by Citigroup Incorporated. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.07% or 400,312 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 2,352 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 169,791 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc has 0% invested in Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) for 6,153 shares. Bridgeway Cap, Texas-based fund reported 146,900 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 13,265 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 118,142 shares. 4,099 are owned by Advisory Networks Lc.

Analysts await Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 6.58% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BCC’s profit will be $27.68 million for 11.64 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Boise Cascade Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $42,000 activity. Shares for $42,000 were bought by Boehm Rodger L.