Boise Cascade Company (BCC) Forms $28.34 Double Bottom; 1 Analysts Are Bullish Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Last Week

Boise Cascade Company (BCC) formed double bottom with $27.21 target or 4.00% below today’s $28.34 share price. Boise Cascade Company (BCC) has $1.11B valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $28.34. About 152,960 shares traded. Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) has declined 36.65% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.08% the S&P500. Some Historical BCC News: 08/03/2018 U.K. TRADE SECRETARY LIAM FOX SPEAKS AT BCC CONF.: LIVE; 18/05/2018 – Boise Cascade earns APA top safety recognition; 04/05/2018 – BOISE CASCADE 1Q EPS 94C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 45C; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Im Bcc Cajamar Pyme 2, Fondo De Titulizacion Sme Abs Notes; 02/05/2018 – Boise Cascade: Acquisition Expected to Be Complete in Coming Weeks; 26/04/2018 – LANSON BCC SA LAN.PA : ESN/CM-CIC MARKET SOLUTIONS RAISES TO REDUCE FROM SELL; 04/05/2018 – REG-Boise Cascade Company Reports 2018 First Quarter Net Income of $37.1 Million on Sales of $1.2 Billion; 02/05/2018 – Boise Cascade Agrees to Acquire Assets of Norman Distribution; 04/05/2018 – Boise Cascade Transfers $151.8M Pension Plan Assets to Prudential for Purchase of Group Annuity Contract; 29/03/2018 – LANSON BCC SA LAN.PA – PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.50/SHR

Among 5 analysts covering Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Southwestern Energy had 8 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, March 4 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Sell” on Monday, March 11. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by MUFG Securities Americas Inc. M Partners downgraded the shares of SWN in report on Wednesday, January 16 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by FBR Capital. See Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) latest ratings:

24/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Sell New Target: $2 Maintain

07/06/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Perform Initiates Coverage On

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Sell New Target: $3 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: MUFG Securities Americas Inc Rating: Hold New Target: $6 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $6 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $7.3 Maintain

16/01/2019 Broker: M Partners Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

Analysts await Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 57.36% or $0.74 from last year’s $1.29 per share. BCC’s profit will be $21.62 million for 12.88 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Boise Cascade Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 89.66% EPS growth.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $80,932 activity. On Thursday, May 30 the insider MATULA KRISTOPHER J bought $80,932.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold Boise Cascade Company shares while 53 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 33.64 million shares or 2.86% less from 34.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 145,071 are owned by Morgan Stanley. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 59,976 shares. Sun Life reported 0.03% stake. Ameritas Inv Partners invested 0% in Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC). Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 66,101 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 15,069 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset has 0.03% invested in Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc reported 0.08% in Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC). Advsr Asset holds 0% or 323 shares in its portfolio. 367,381 are owned by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Metropolitan Life Ins has 0% invested in Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC). Wedge Capital Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc owns 10,242 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% or 2,587 shares. Glenmede Tru Co Na invested 0.08% in Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC).

More notable recent Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Before You Buy Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN), Consider Its Volatility – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Share Price Is Down 92% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fracking revolution a ‘disaster’ for investors, says former EQT boss – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Southwestern Energy: Buy When There Is Blood In The Streets – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.65 billion. It operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production, and Midstream Services. It has a 1.81 P/E ratio. The firm focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 245,805 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus, Utica, and Upper Devonian Shales covering approximately 321,563 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional gas reservoir covering approximately 918,535 net acres in Arkansas.

The stock increased 3.51% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.95. About 12.31M shares traded. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 7.24% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S APPALACHIA LOGISTICS ‘IMPROVING DRAMATICALLY’; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO SWN.N – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 NATURAL GAS DISCOUNT TO NYMEX GUIDANCE INCLUDING TRANSPORTATION TO $0.70 – $0.80 PER MCF; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Outlook on Southwestern Energy Remains Stable; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 226 BCFE; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q EARNING CALL BEGINS; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY SAYS ENTERED APRIL 26 CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH TOTAL COMMITMENTS OF $2 BLN & TOTAL MAXIMUM REVOLVING CREDIT AMOUNT OF $3.5 BLN – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Southwestern Energy Rating Reflects Higher Gas, Natural Gas Liquids Price Realizations; 15/05/2018 – Key Group Holdings (Cayman) Buys 1% of Southwestern Energy; 07/05/2018 – West Virginia allows ETP to resume work on Rover natgas pipeline

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold Southwestern Energy Company shares while 103 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 544.79 million shares or 2.28% more from 532.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Com Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Tortoise Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 250 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability accumulated 375,375 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns owns 207,395 shares. Van Eck owns 42,297 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd accumulated 60,400 shares. Principal Financial Gp stated it has 0.01% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). River And Mercantile Asset Management Llp accumulated 1.65M shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt, California-based fund reported 26,259 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj reported 0.31% stake. Amp Cap Investors reported 0% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Automobile Association holds 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) or 243,244 shares. 48,907 are held by Campbell And Company Investment Adviser Ltd Liability Company. Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Pinnacle Hldgs Lc invested in 1,000 shares.