Boise Cascade Company (BCC) and Universal Forest Products Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) and Universal Forest Products Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Lumber Wood Production industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boise Cascade Company 27 0.26 N/A -0.25 0.00 Universal Forest Products Inc. 35 0.54 N/A 2.27 17.83

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Boise Cascade Company and Universal Forest Products Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boise Cascade Company 0.00% -0.7% -0.3% Universal Forest Products Inc. 0.00% 13.5% 8.4%

Risk and Volatility

Boise Cascade Company is 110.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.1. Competitively, Universal Forest Products Inc.’s 89.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.89 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Boise Cascade Company are 2.5 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Universal Forest Products Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Universal Forest Products Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Boise Cascade Company.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Boise Cascade Company and Universal Forest Products Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Boise Cascade Company 0 0 1 3.00 Universal Forest Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Boise Cascade Company’s upside potential currently stands at 8.28% and an $34 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Boise Cascade Company and Universal Forest Products Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.3% and 83.2% respectively. Boise Cascade Company’s share owned by insiders are 2.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2% of Universal Forest Products Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boise Cascade Company 1.12% -5.76% -2.6% 0.45% -35.63% 13.21% Universal Forest Products Inc. 12.46% 7.21% 9.21% 35.81% 13.63% 55.74%

For the past year Boise Cascade Company has weaker performance than Universal Forest Products Inc.

Summary

Universal Forest Products Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Boise Cascade Company.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. Its Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber, studs, and particleboards. This segmentÂ’s products are used primarily in new residential construction, residential repair-and-remodeling markets, and light commercial construction. It sells its products to wholesalers, home improvement centers, retail lumberyards, and industrial converters. The companyÂ’s Building Materials Distribution segment distributes a line of building materials, including engineered wood products, oriented strand boards, plywood, and lumber; and general line items, such as siding, metal products, insulation, roofing, and composite decking. Its products are used in the construction of new residential housing, including single-family, multi-family, and manufactured homes; the repair and remodeling of existing housing; the construction of light industrial and commercial buildings; and other industrial applications. This segment sells its products to retail lumberyards, home improvement centers, and specialty distributors. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.