Boise Cascade Company (BCC) and Pope Resources A Delaware Limited Partnership (NASDAQ:POPE) Contrasting side by side

Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) and Pope Resources A Delaware Limited Partnership (NASDAQ:POPE) compete with each other in the Lumber Wood Production sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boise Cascade Company 27 0.26 N/A -0.25 0.00 Pope Resources A Delaware Limited Partnership 68 3.02 N/A 0.97 71.06

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boise Cascade Company 0.00% -0.7% -0.3% Pope Resources A Delaware Limited Partnership 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.1 beta indicates that Boise Cascade Company is 110.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Pope Resources A Delaware Limited Partnership’s 75.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.25 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Boise Cascade Company are 2.5 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Pope Resources A Delaware Limited Partnership's Current Ratio is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is 2.5.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Boise Cascade Company 0 0 1 3.00 Pope Resources A Delaware Limited Partnership 0 0 0 0.00

Boise Cascade Company has a consensus target price of $34, and a 8.28% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Boise Cascade Company and Pope Resources A Delaware Limited Partnership are owned by institutional investors at 94.3% and 11.6% respectively. Boise Cascade Company’s share owned by insiders are 2.1%. Comparatively, 33.19% are Pope Resources A Delaware Limited Partnership’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boise Cascade Company 1.12% -5.76% -2.6% 0.45% -35.63% 13.21% Pope Resources A Delaware Limited Partnership 0.94% 0.95% 4.02% 0.69% -4.73% 5.45%

For the past year Boise Cascade Company’s stock price has bigger growth than Pope Resources A Delaware Limited Partnership.

Summary

Pope Resources A Delaware Limited Partnership beats on 6 of the 8 factors Boise Cascade Company.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. Its Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber, studs, and particleboards. This segmentÂ’s products are used primarily in new residential construction, residential repair-and-remodeling markets, and light commercial construction. It sells its products to wholesalers, home improvement centers, retail lumberyards, and industrial converters. The companyÂ’s Building Materials Distribution segment distributes a line of building materials, including engineered wood products, oriented strand boards, plywood, and lumber; and general line items, such as siding, metal products, insulation, roofing, and composite decking. Its products are used in the construction of new residential housing, including single-family, multi-family, and manufactured homes; the repair and remodeling of existing housing; the construction of light industrial and commercial buildings; and other industrial applications. This segment sells its products to retail lumberyards, home improvement centers, and specialty distributors. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

Pope Resources, A Delaware Limited Partnership manages timber resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Fee Timber, Timberland Investment Management, and Real Estate. The Fee Timber segment is involved in growing, managing, harvesting, and marketing timber from 212,000 timberland acres that it owns or manages as tree farms to domestic manufacturers and export brokers. The Timberland Investment Management segment provides management, acquisition, disposition, and consulting services to third-party owners of timberland. This segment also engages in raising investment capital for the funds, as well as acquiring and managing properties on behalf of the funds. The Real Estate segment engages in securing entitlements and/or infrastructure for the development; selling the entitled property to a party who would construct improvements; and leasing residential and commercial properties, as well as a commercial office building. This segment operates a portfolio of approximately 2,200 acres in the west Puget Sound region of Washington. The company sells its logs to lumber and plywood mills, and other wood fiber processors located in western Washington, western Oregon, and northern California, as well as to export intermediaries located at the ports of Longview, Tacoma, Port Angeles, Grays Harbor, and Olympia, Washington; and St. Helens and Astoria, Oregon. It is also involved in commercial thinning operations; and lease ground for cellular communication towers, as well as engages in gravel mine and quarry operations. Pope MGP, Inc. and Pope EGP, Inc. operate as the general partners of the company. Pope Resources, A Delaware Limited Partnership was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Poulsbo, Washington.