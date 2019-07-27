Boise Cascade Company (BCC) and Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) and Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Lumber Wood Production industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boise Cascade Company 27 0.22 N/A -0.25 0.00 Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. 8 0.69 N/A 0.58 13.56

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Boise Cascade Company and Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Boise Cascade Company and Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boise Cascade Company 0.00% -0.7% -0.3% Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. 0.00% 12% 10.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.92 beta indicates that Boise Cascade Company is 92.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. is 57.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.43 beta.

Liquidity

Boise Cascade Company’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.5 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. are 14.8 and 5.9 respectively. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Boise Cascade Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Boise Cascade Company and Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Boise Cascade Company 0 0 1 3.00 Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Boise Cascade Company’s upside potential is 25.55% at a $34 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.7% of Boise Cascade Company shares and 23.4% of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. shares. 2.1% are Boise Cascade Company’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 40% of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boise Cascade Company -0.71% -3.77% -8.54% -6.34% -36.65% 11.4% Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. 4.62% -8.97% 10.77% -20.8% 5.95% 11.39%

For the past year Boise Cascade Company has stronger performance than Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd.

Summary

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Boise Cascade Company.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. Its Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber, studs, and particleboards. This segmentÂ’s products are used primarily in new residential construction, residential repair-and-remodeling markets, and light commercial construction. It sells its products to wholesalers, home improvement centers, retail lumberyards, and industrial converters. The companyÂ’s Building Materials Distribution segment distributes a line of building materials, including engineered wood products, oriented strand boards, plywood, and lumber; and general line items, such as siding, metal products, insulation, roofing, and composite decking. Its products are used in the construction of new residential housing, including single-family, multi-family, and manufactured homes; the repair and remodeling of existing housing; the construction of light industrial and commercial buildings; and other industrial applications. This segment sells its products to retail lumberyards, home improvement centers, and specialty distributors. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes specialty metal products; and distributes wood products to home centers and other retailers primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet, and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Industrial Tools and Clamps. The Industrial Wood Products segment processes and distributes industrial wood products; and offers treated plywood to boat manufacturers and the transportation industry. The Lawn, Garden, Pet, and Other segment is involved in the wholesale of wood products, such as fencing and landscape timbers; and manufacture and distribution of specialty metal products comprising dog kennels, proprietary gate support systems, perimeter fencing, and greenhouses. The Seed Processing and Sales segment processes and distributes agricultural seeds to distributors. This segment is also involved in cleaning seeds. The Industrial Tools and Clamps segment imports and distributes pneumatic air tools, industrial clamps, saw blades, digital calipers, and laser guides to retailers. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in North Plains, Oregon.