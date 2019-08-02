Boise Cascade Co Del (BCC) Shareholder Blackrock Upped Stake by $754,572; Allen Investment Management Has Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $6.20 Million

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in Boise Cascade Co Del (BCC) by 0.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 29,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.60% . The institutional investor held 6.24 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $167.10 million, up from 6.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Boise Cascade Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $27.04. About 108,303 shares traded. Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) has declined 35.63% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BCC News: 08/03/2018 – U.K. LABOUR’S LONG-BAILEY SPEAKS AT BCC CONFERENCE IN LONDON; 13/03/2018 – BOISE CASCADE – AGREED TO ACQUIRE LUMBERMAN’S WHOLESALE DISTRIBUTORS, A DISTRIBUTOR OF ENGINEERED WOOD PRODUCTS AND SPECIALTY BUILDING MATERIALS; 13/03/2018 – Boise Cascade announces purchase of Lumberman’s Wholesale Distributors; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Im Bcc Cajamar Pyme 2, Fondo De Titulizacion Sme Abs Notes; 08/03/2018 – U.K. LABOUR’S MCDONNELL SPEAKS AT BCC CONFERENCE IN LONDON; 16/04/2018 – Boise Cascade May Benefit, Industry Posts 19th Straight Gain; 04/05/2018 – Boise Cascade Sees 2018 Capital Spending, Excluding Acquisitions, of $75M-$85M; 02/05/2018 – BOISE CASCADE BUYING ASSETS OF NORMAN DISTRIBUTION; NO TERMS; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s: No Rating Impact On Bcc Funding Xiv Llc, Series 2018-1 Abs Following Addition Of Receivables; 29/03/2018 – LANSON BCC SA LAN.PA – PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.50/SHR

Allen Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc sold 53,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.39 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $163.77 million, down from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $136.14. About 21.00M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – Shieldox Announces Collaboration with Microsoft Information Protection to Protect Data in Motion; 19/04/2018 – Diffeo Announces Availability of Collaborative Intelligence for Microsoft Exchange and Windows Shared Drives; 19/03/2018 – The Register: Breaking up is hard to do: More drama with #Airbus, new bae Google and Microsoft. Apparently Redmond still has a; 28/03/2018 – Diversitylnc Announces its First-Ever lnductees into the Diversitylnc Top 50 Hall of Fame; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WAS ‘STUPIDITY’ NOT TO BUY MICROSOFT IN THE EARLIER DAYS; 08/03/2018 – Comodo CA Launches Industry Leading Certificate Manager 6.0 for Next Generation Digital Certificate Management & Automation; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft 365 sounds like it’s taking over Windows 10 as the operating system, or rather subsuming it as Windows becomes part of the cloud and edge. #MSBuild2018 – ! $MSFT; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches lndustry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 29/05/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Microsoft; 30/04/2018 – Cyren Announces Enhanced Security through Microsoft Office 365 Integration

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2239.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insys Therapeutics Inc New (NASDAQ:INSY) by 114,935 shares to 2.57M shares, valued at $11.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc by 114,916 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.57 million shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold BCC shares while 53 reduced holdings.

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32B and $3.19 billion US Long portfolio

