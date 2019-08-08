Boise Cascade Co (BCC) to pay $0.09 on Sep 16, 2019; Virtu Financial – Class A (VIRT) Shorts Increased By 2.74%

Virtu Financial Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:VIRT) had an increase of 2.74% in short interest. VIRT’s SI was 9.65M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.74% from 9.39M shares previously. With 1.13M avg volume, 9 days are for Virtu Financial Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:VIRT)’s short sellers to cover VIRT’s short positions. The SI to Virtu Financial Inc – Class A’s float is 15.12%. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $21.93. About 731,755 shares traded. Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) has risen 4.86% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VIRT News: 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED – CUTS STAKE IN VIRTU FINANCIAL TO 16.2 PCT AS OF MAY 10 FROM 22.5 PCT STAKE AS OF AUGUST 10, 2017 – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – VIRTU FINL TO HOST CALL ANNOUNCING 2018 1Q RESULTS ON FRIDAY, M; 08/05/2018 – Virtu Financial Announces Commencement of Secondary Offering; 04/05/2018 – Correct: Virtu Financial 1Q Net $410.0M; 04/05/2018 – Virtu Financial 1Q EPS $1.86; 04/05/2018 – VIRTU FINANCIAL 1Q NORMALIZED ADJ. EPS 76C, EST. 60C; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba, Celgene and Virtu Financial are some of the names set to publish earnings; 10/05/2018 – Virtu Financial Announces Pricing of its Secondary Offering; 04/05/2018 – VIRTU FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EBITDA $222.7M; 01/05/2018 – Virtu Hires Pete Candler to Execution Services Team

Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) is expected to pay $0.09 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:BCC) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.09 dividend. Boise Cascade Co’s current price of $29.57 translates into 0.30% yield. Boise Cascade Co’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.08% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $29.57. About 338,807 shares traded or 15.41% up from the average. Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) has declined 35.63% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BCC News: 08/03/2018 – U.K. LABOUR’S MCDONNELL SPEAKS AT BCC CONFERENCE IN LONDON; 08/03/2018 – DUP LEADER ARLENE FOSTER SPEAKS AT BCC CONFERENCE: LIVE; 04/05/2018 – Boise Cascade Expects Modest Demand Growth for Its Products in 2018; 16/04/2018 – Boise Cascade May Benefit, Industry Posts 19th Straight Gain; 18/05/2018 – Boise Cascade earns APA top safety recognition; 15/03/2018 – BOISE CASCADE CO BCC.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL SECURITIES STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Im Bcc Cajamar Pyme 2, Fondo De Titulizacion Sme Abs Notes; 04/05/2018 – Boise Cascade 1Q Net $37.1M; 04/05/2018 – REG-Boise Cascade Company Reports 2018 First Quarter Net Income of $37.1 Million on Sales of $1.2 Billion; 23/04/2018 – DJ Boise Cascade Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCC)

Virtu Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services to the financial markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.33 billion. The firm offers a technology platform through which it provides quotations to buyers and sellers in equities, commodities, currencies, options, fixed income, and other securities on various exchanges, markets, and liquidity pools. It has a 22.22 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold Boise Cascade Company shares while 53 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 33.64 million shares or 2.86% less from 34.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Limited Liability Partnership reported 8,678 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Glenmede Na stated it has 677,830 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) for 74,616 shares. Comerica Bank owns 38,612 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability has 14,759 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal General Gru Public Limited Company holds 0% or 115,236 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0% or 33,480 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC). California Employees Retirement, a California-based fund reported 62,967 shares. Invesco Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC). Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0% or 9,876 shares. Pictet Asset Limited holds 0.03% or 487,996 shares in its portfolio. The Netherlands-based Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0% in Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC). Wells Fargo And Company Mn holds 0% or 130,509 shares in its portfolio. Century Companies owns 0.01% invested in Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) for 286,706 shares.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $80,932 activity. Another trade for 3,500 shares valued at $80,932 was made by MATULA KRISTOPHER J on Thursday, May 30.

