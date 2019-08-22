Boise Cascade Co (BCC) to pay $0.09 on Sep 16, 2019; Pg&e (PCG) Has 0.36 Sentiment

Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) is expected to pay $0.09 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:BCC) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.09 dividend. Boise Cascade Co’s current price of $30.73 translates into 0.29% yield. Boise Cascade Co’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $30.73. About 246,000 shares traded. Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) has declined 35.63% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BCC News: 08/03/2018 – U.K. LABOUR’S MCDONNELL SPEAKS AT BCC CONFERENCE IN LONDON; 04/05/2018 – Boise Cascade Sees Seasonally Stronger Sales Volumes in 2Q, 3Q; 04/05/2018 – Boise: Prudential Assumes Responsibility for About One-Third of U.S. Qualified Pension Plan Projected Benefit Obligations; 08/03/2018 – DUP LEADER ARLENE FOSTER SPEAKS AT BCC CONFERENCE: LIVE; 04/05/2018 – Boise Cascade 1Q Net $37.1M; 04/05/2018 – BOISE CASCADE 1Q EPS 94C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 45C; 02/05/2018 – BOISE CASCADE CO. BOISE CASCADE REPORTS BUY OF NORMAN; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Im Bcc Cajamar Pyme 2, Fondo De Titulizacion Sme Abs Notes; 30/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Vitamin D and Photodynamic Therapy for Treatment of BCC in BCNS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Boise Cascade Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCC)

Pg&e Corp (PCG) investors sentiment decreased to 0.36 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 104 hedge funds started new or increased positions, while 292 sold and trimmed holdings in Pg&e Corp. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 413.93 million shares, down from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Pg&e Corp in top ten positions increased from 17 to 26 for an increase of 9. Sold All: 178 Reduced: 114 Increased: 45 New Position: 59.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.20 billion. The Company’s Wood Products segment makes laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber, studs, and particleboards. It currently has negative earnings. This segment's products are used primarily in new residential construction, residential repair-and-remodeling markets, and light commercial construction.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $80,932 activity. Shares for $80,932 were bought by MATULA KRISTOPHER J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold Boise Cascade Company shares while 53 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes.

The stock increased 5.06% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $12.25. About 12.35 million shares traded or 51.54% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/03/2018 12:54 PM; 16/04/2018 – PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO SAYS OBTAINED A $350 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN UNDER A LOAN AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N -TAKING ACTION TO PASS ALONG APPROXIMATELY $450 MLN IN ANNUAL TAX SAVINGS TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS WERE $0.91 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/24/2018 07:23 PM; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/13/2018 02:52 PM; 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/21/2018 03:08 AM; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 05:11 PM; 26/04/2018 – CPUC PENALIZES PG&E $97.5M FOR BREAKING EX-PARTE RULES; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EPS 86c

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, transmits, delivers, and sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural clients primarily in northern and central California. The company has market cap of $6.48 billion. The companyÂ’s electricity distribution network consists of approximately 142,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 606 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,400 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s natural gas system consists of approximately 42,800 miles of distribution pipelines, approximately 6,700 miles of backbone and local transmission pipelines, and various storage facilities.