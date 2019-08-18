Boise Cascade Co (BCC) to pay $0.09 on Sep 16, 2019; Bamco Has Lifted By $4.60 Million Its Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Stake

Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) is expected to pay $0.09 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:BCC) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.09 dividend. Boise Cascade Co’s current price of $30.22 translates into 0.30% yield. Boise Cascade Co’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 4.68% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $30.22. About 314,589 shares traded or 8.13% up from the average. Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) has declined 35.63% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BCC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Boise Cascade Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCC); 04/05/2018 – Boise Cascade Transfers $151.8M Pension Plan Assets to Prudential for Purchase of Group Annuity Contract; 08/03/2018 – U.K. LABOUR’S MCDONNELL SPEAKS AT BCC CONFERENCE IN LONDON; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Im Bcc Cajamar Pyme 2, Fondo De Titulizacion Sme Abs Notes; 19/03/2018 – BCC’s Thiru Sees U.K. Economy Locked Into Low-Growth Path (Video); 11/04/2018 – UK SERVICES BUSINESSES REPORT STABLE DOMESTIC SALES GROWTH, SMALL INCREASE IN EXPORT SALES – BCC; 04/05/2018 – Boise Cascade 1Q Net $37.1M; 08/03/2018 – U.K. SHADOW CHANCELLOR MCDONNELL SPEAKS AT BCC CONF.: LIVE; 04/05/2018 – Boise Cascade Expects Modest Demand Growth for Its Products in 2018; 04/05/2018 – REG-Boise Cascade Company Reports 2018 First Quarter Net Income of $37.1 Million on Sales of $1.2 Billion

Bamco Inc increased Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) stake by 8.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bamco Inc acquired 18,682 shares as Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)’s stock rose 10.33%. The Bamco Inc holds 238,025 shares with $58.70 million value, up from 219,343 last quarter. Fleetcor Technologies Inc now has $25.22B valuation. The stock increased 1.58% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $291.27. About 387,812 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA, FLEETCOR IN CARDLESS FUEL PAYMENT PACT; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & SHELL EXTEND FUEL CARD PACT IN EUROPE; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Net $174.9M; 22/04/2018 – DJ FleetCor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLT); 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Rev $2.39B-$2.45B; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – INVESTIGATION IS IN EARLY STAGES BUT INDICATES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF 6 MONTHS/OLDER GIFT CARD AND PIN NUMBERS WERE ACCESSED; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY WILL PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON INCIDENT IN ITS UPCOMING 10-Q, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO FILE BY MAY 10, 2018; 16/04/2018 – FleetCor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR -CO INCURRED & EXPECTS TO CONTINUE TO INCUR LEGAL & OTHER PROFESSIONAL EXPENSES RELATED TO UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS INCIDENT IN FUTURE PERIODS; 15/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 0.15% or 49,900 shares. The New York-based Timessquare Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 1.04% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.07% stake. Bb&T Ltd Liability reported 3,797 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 13,202 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.05% or 9,155 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership owns 0.09% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 4,862 shares. Riverhead Cap Lc stated it has 4,433 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Stifel owns 1,255 shares. Macquarie Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 8,957 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 172,860 shares. Valley National Advisers has invested 0% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Captrust Advsrs has invested 0.01% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Dubuque Bancorporation And Trust holds 0% or 31 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has 0% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 1,240 shares.

Bamco Inc decreased Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB) stake by 2.47M shares to 5.03 million valued at $44.28 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) stake by 43,000 shares and now owns 360,492 shares. Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Fleetcor Technologies has $305 highest and $230 lowest target. $265.29’s average target is -8.92% below currents $291.27 stock price. Fleetcor Technologies had 15 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $277 target in Monday, March 25 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, February 20. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Barclays Capital. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by SunTrust.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.18 billion. The Company’s Wood Products segment makes laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber, studs, and particleboards. It currently has negative earnings. This segment's products are used primarily in new residential construction, residential repair-and-remodeling markets, and light commercial construction.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold Boise Cascade Company shares while 53 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 33.64 million shares or 2.86% less from 34.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Natl Bank stated it has 38,612 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) for 146,900 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 33,480 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt accumulated 13,285 shares. Paradigm Cap Inc New York has invested 0.12% in Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC). Gsa Capital Partners Ltd Liability Partnership holds 8,678 shares. 286,706 were reported by Amer Century. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.06% stake. Parametric Associate Limited has 104,002 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd invested 0% in Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 23,433 shares. Art Ltd Llc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC). Australia-based Macquarie Gp Ltd has invested 0.08% in Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC). 32 are owned by Assetmark Inc. Duncker Streett And reported 6,800 shares.