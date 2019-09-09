Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Stake Has Lifted by Next Century Growth Investors Llc; Twin Focus Capital Partners Has Cut Its Walmart (WMT) Position by $970,000

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $975,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $324.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 4.35 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EXCLUSIVE: Walmart’s Uber, Lyft partnerships end; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fourteen Classes of JPMCC 2014-C20; 16/03/2018 – A former Walmart executive’s lawsuit claims the retailer has been inflating e-commerce growth numbers:; 29/03/2018 – Carl O’Donnell: Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 08/05/2018 – Uber, Walmart End Online Grocery-Delivery Pact After Two Years; 12/04/2018 – Julie Zhu: Exclusive: Walmart close to buying majority of India’s Flipkart, deal likely by end-June; 09/05/2018 – Walmart to Fund Deal With Newly Issued Debt, Cash on Hand; 09/05/2018 – S&P REVISES WALMART INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘AA’; 09/05/2018 – Naspers Sells 11.18% Stake in Flipkart to Walmart for $2.2B; 17/05/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart reaches deal to sell Canadian banking – The Globe and Mail

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) by 11.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc bought 49,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.77% . The institutional investor held 469,554 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.93 million, up from 419,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Boingo Wireless Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $567.71M market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $13.15. About 535,526 shares traded. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has declined 32.80% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Rev $54M-$58M; 02/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Announces Participation at Upcoming May Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – CLOVERDALE’S GATTMAN SEES 60% DOWNSIDE FOR BOINGO WIRELESS; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O – REITERATING GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $227 MLN TO $234 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 17c; 19/04/2018 DJ Boingo Wireless Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WIFI); 29/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.36 TO $0.48; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys 4.5% Position in Boingo Wireless

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.05B for 26.56 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Gru Limited Co invested in 12,102 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests reported 162,065 shares. Koshinski Asset Incorporated has 0% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 11,361 shares. 363 were reported by Willingdon Wealth Mngmt. Colony Group Ltd Liability Co holds 11,780 shares. Sterling Invest Mgmt reported 1.65% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Strategic Wealth Advisors Gru Limited Liability Corp has 0.19% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 22,831 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.43% or 1.96 million shares. Livingston Gp Asset Mngmt Co (Operating As Southport Cap Management) has 20,953 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Aldebaran Fincl stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Moreover, Hrt Ltd Liability has 0.48% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Page Arthur B holds 0.74% or 9,100 shares in its portfolio. Cap Investment Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.13% or 22,026 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Ltd Liability reported 8,969 shares stake. Reliance Co Of Delaware invested 0.29% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.09B and $213.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global X Fds (MLPA) by 101,800 shares to 128,400 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 3,215 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,438 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

